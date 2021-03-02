US remembers Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib, Syria

  • March 02 2021 09:00:02

US remembers Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib, Syria

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
US remembers Turkish soldiers killed in Idlib, Syria

The U.S. on March 1 remembered Turkish soldiers killed last year in an airstrike by forces of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime in northwestern Idlib province.  

“Just over a year ago, 33 Turkish soldiers lost their lives protecting innocent Syrian civilians in Idlib from the brutality of the Assad regime and its Russian and Iranian backers,” said State Department Spokesperson Ned Price in a statement. 

“We stand with our @NATO Ally Turkey in remembering and honoring their sacrifice,” Price added. 

Scores of other troops were wounded in the Feb. 28 attack when Turkish soldiers were protecting Idlib’s residents from a brutal offensive by the regime’s forces backed by Russia. 

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies. 

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters. 

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and millions more displaced.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey partially eases COVID-19 restrictions based on risk groups

    Turkey partially eases COVID-19 restrictions based on risk groups

  2. Expert predicts Bosphorus Strait to freeze in 2 years

    Expert predicts Bosphorus Strait to freeze in 2 years

  3. Aegean Sea island for sale for $54 million

    Aegean Sea island for sale for $54 million

  4. President Erdoğan to unveil Human Rights Action Plan

    President Erdoğan to unveil Human Rights Action Plan

  5. Turkish police detain gang selling Patara beach sand

    Turkish police detain gang selling Patara beach sand
Recommended
Turkish, Italian foreign ministers hold phone call

Turkish, Italian foreign ministers hold phone call

Turkey to stay in Afghanistan as long as Kabul wants: Minister

Turkey to stay in Afghanistan as long as Kabul wants: Minister
Dutch ambassador to Turkey gets first Sinovac jab

Dutch ambassador to Turkey gets first Sinovac jab
Turkey condemns use of force on civilians in Myanmar

Turkey condemns use of force on civilians in Myanmar
Renewed EU-Turkey ties in our mutual best interest: Italian envoy

Renewed EU-Turkey ties in our mutual best interest: Italian envoy
Turkey summons Iranian envoy over disturbing remarks by Iran’s Baghdad ambassador

Turkey summons Iranian envoy over disturbing remarks by Iran’s Baghdad ambassador
WORLD World won’t vanquish virus this year: WHO

World won’t vanquish virus this year: WHO

It is unrealistic to think the world will be done with the COVID-19 pandemic by the end of the year, the World Health Organization warned on March 1.
ECONOMY Crude steel production up 12.7% in January

Crude steel production up 12.7% in January

Turkey posted a 12.7% year-on-year rise in crude steel production this January, according to trade group data released on March 1.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beats Trabzonspor to put troubles on hold

Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 1-0 in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Feb. 28 to keep its title hopes alive, easing the pressure on coach Erol Bulut.