‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

WASHINGTON
‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla traveled to Syria on Jan. 16 to engage in talks, reaffirming Washington's commitment to repatriate foreign ISIL detainees from camps in northeastern Syria and continue efforts for their returns to their countries.

Kurilla met with U.S. military commanders and servicemembers as well as members of the PKK/YPG-led SDF that Washington sees as its partners to fight ISIL in Syria.

Türkiye has long complained of the U.S. working with the PKK/YPG on the pretext of fighting ISIL.

He also visited the al-Hol camp in northern Syria, which is run by the PKK/YPG terror group.

"Without international repatriation, rehabilitation and reintegration efforts, these camps risk creating the next generation of ISIL. Additionally, over 9,000 ISIL detainees from over 50 different countries remain in over a dozen SDF guarded detention facilities in Syria, a literal and figurative 'ISIL Army' in detention," CENTCOM said.

Kurilla said that "CENTCOM remains focused on supporting the repatriation of al Hol and al-Roj camp residents back to their countries of origin."

"Gen. Kurilla also reiterated that CENTCOM will continue to work with the international community to transfer ISIL fighters to their countries of origin for final adjudication," it added.

[HH] Barzani meets with YPG in Irbil

In a related development, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani held talks with the head of the YPG terrorist organization in Irbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq.

A senior official from the party described the meeting as a “significant achievement to strengthen Kurdish unity and position” during Syria’s transitional phase.

Another KDP member said that the talks between Barzani and YPG focused on unifying the Kurdish position within Syria and exploring ways to separate SDF led by YPG terrorists from PKK.

He said that the KDP leader had argued that such a move could open doors for broader international support, particularly through KDP’s relationships with both the United States and Türkiye.

The official said that Barzani also stressed the importance of presenting a united Kurdish front in Syria to negotiate with the new de facto Syrian government from a position of strength.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

    Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

  2. DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

    DEM Party: Öcalan visit, subsequent talks 'promising'

  3. Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

    Türkiye manages crises with strategic wisdom: Erdoğan

  4. Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

    Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

  5. ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’

    ‘US pushes for repatriation of ISIL detainees to home countries from Syria’
Recommended
Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office
Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce
More countries grapple with shrinking, aging populations

More countries grapple with shrinking, aging populations
Ukraine police conduct raids in draft evasion probe

Ukraine police conduct raids in draft evasion probe
Ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case

Ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in graft case
Frances Macron in Lebanon to back new leadership

France's Macron in Lebanon to back new leadership
WORLD Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

Israeli security cabinet approves Gaza deal: PM office

The Israeli security cabinet approved a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal on Friday, recommending that the wider government give its final green light, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
ECONOMY Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

Public sector to spend big on thousands of projects in 2025

The 2025 Investment Program reveals that the government has committed a staggering 1.44 trillion Turkish Liras to fund 14,238 projects spanning sectors like transport, energy, agriculture and education.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿