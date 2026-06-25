US, Iran at odds over key issues as Rubio tours Gulf

TEHRAN

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio leaves following his visit with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa (C-Back) following his visit to the Middle East to discuss the interim deal between the US and Iran with Arab Gulf allies, and to attend a meeting by the Gulf Cooperation Council Member States (GCC), at Al-Sakhir Palace, near Zallaq on June 25, 2026.

The United States and Iran on June 24 remained at odds on several issues, including transit fees for the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear inspections, despite signs of progress in Switzerland talks, as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio kicked off a tour of Gulf states.

Rubio arrived in Abu Dhabi late on June 23 and was scheduled to hold closed-door talks with Sheikh Mohamed before flying to Kuwait and then Bahrain, where he will attend a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting on June 25.

The trip is seen as a gesture of solidarity with the three countries, targeted by thousands of Iranian drones and missiles during the war.

Speaking on June 23, Rubio said he intended to discuss the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding with Gulf leaders, which does not address Iran’s missile program and proxies, two long-standing Gulf concerns.

Rubio insisted that no country is allowed to impose tolls on the Strait of Hormuz after Oman and Iran, which border the waterway, said they were considering charging “costs” for navigating the key exit route for Gulf oil and gas.

One of the main issues after the talks, Iran insists Tehran would seek fees for transit through Hormuz following the conclusion of the 60-day negotiations.

Meanwhile, Iran also rejected remarks by U.S. Vice President JD Vance that Tehran had agreed to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to return to nuclear facilities struck by U.S. and Israeli attacks.

“We have not had a meeting with the director general of the IAEA, nor do we have any plans for the agency to inspect Iran’s nuclear facilities damaged by the U.S. and Zionist military aggression,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told a press briefing.

However, Rafael Grossi, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog indicated on June 25 that inspectors would eventually be granted access to Iranian enrichment facilities.

“Obviously, to do that, we will have to inspect. Whether this happens the day after tomorrow or in one week or in 10 days, it’s important, but not essential. This is going to happen,” Grossi said.

The agreement also included a U.S. commitment to unfreeze $12 billion in Iranian assets.

However, Washington and Tehran have sent conflicting signals regarding how the funds would be used, creating another source of friction between the two sides.

Trump said Iran would be permitted to use the released funds only for purchases of food and medical supplies from the U.S.

Baghaei rejected that characterization, saying the money would be available for Iran to use “freely, in whatever manner it deems appropriate,” and would not be limited to purchases from the U.S.

The developments came as the U.S. Senate passed a largely symbolic resolution on June 23 calling for an end to Trump’s war with Iran, delivering a fresh rebuke to the White House as it tries to negotiate a lasting settlement with Tehran.

The House-passed measure, adopted by the Senate in a 50-48 vote, directs Trump to remove U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress explicitly authorizes military action.