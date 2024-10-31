US presses Israel for thorough probe into killing of Turkish-American activist

WASHINGTON
People gathered at the memorial for Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi.

The United States is pressing Israel to provide a "thorough answer" and swiftly conclude its investigation into the killing of Turkish-American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, a State Department spokesperson said Wednesday.

"We understand that it is still ongoing, and we're continuing to press for a conclusion of that investigation that provides a thorough answer, and as soon as we have an answer from the government of Israel, you will certainly hear from us about what we think about it," State Department spokesperson Matt Miller told reporters.

Miller said U.S. officials have engaged with Israeli authorities "in recent days" about the progress of the investigation into Eygi's death.

The 26-year-old activist was killed by Israeli forces on Sept. 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

While Israel's preliminary investigation found Eygi was "highly likely" hit "indirectly and unintentionally" by Israeli fire, video evidence and witness accounts have contradicted this version of events, with many saying she was directly targeted by an Israeli sniper.

Miller emphasized that the U.S. does not need to wait for the investigation's outcome to take action if deemed necessary, including potential reviews on the use of U.S.-supplied weapons.

"In no way does waiting for the outcome of this ongoing criminal investigation preclude any action by the U.S. government if we think such action is appropriate," he said.

Eygi's family has called for an independent U.S. investigation into her killing, and Turkish authorities are also probing the incident.

Miller reiterated that the U.S. takes "very seriously the death of an American citizen under circumstances in which she never should have been killed" and is "as impatient for answers about what happened as anyone."

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027
