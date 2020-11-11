US policies on Turkey outweigh Biden’s thoughts on country: MHP

  • November 11 2020 17:43:00

US policies on Turkey outweigh Biden’s thoughts on country: MHP

ANKARA
US policies on Turkey outweigh Biden’s thoughts on country: MHP

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s perception of Turkey is largely irrelevant, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli said Nov. 11, emphasizing that his party does not focus on who the president of the United States is, but the country’s policies toward Turkey.

“Who the president is is primarily a domestic matter for Americans. What matters to us is the content of the policies that the United States will implement and the level of reflection of this on our country, our region and international relations,” he said at the MHP’s parliamentary group meeting.

Time will show the direction of Biden’s policies on Turkey, he said.

“Our expectations from the United States is not to look down on Turkey. If we are friends, we should act accordingly, and if we are allies, so will our actions be. If we are divided into enemy camps that have not been named or announced, it is our right to know this,” Bahçeli stated.

He criticized Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for congratulating Biden early on, suggesting that the main opposition leader is content with the new U.S. president.

“Before the election results are finalized, before the official announcement is made, and before the presidency finds its new owner, what does the congratulatory message of an opposition party leader mean?” he asked.

Bahçeli claimed that Kılıçdaroğlu was trying to ingratiate himself with the new U.S. administration. “The CHP, under Kılıçdaroğlu’s administration, has given up hope on our nation and has started to swim in dangerous waters,” the MHP leader said.

Separately, Bahçeli welcomed Azerbaijan’s victory against Armenia for it successfully freed the country’s occupied lands in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Armenia has paid for the blood it shed. The historical revenge has been taken. The 30-year period of persecution has ended; the occupation process has come to an end,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

    New virus restrictions imposed in Istanbul, Ankara

  2. Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

    Ankara’s city council changes name of avenue after residents’ complaints

  3. Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

    Top US diplomat to visit Turkey as part of seven-nation tour

  4. Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

    Erdoğan congratulates US president-elect Biden, thanks Trump

  5. Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus

    Turkey outperforms France, US in Caucasus
Recommended
İYİ Party urges gov’t to avoid relying on personal companionship in US ties

İYİ Party urges gov’t to avoid relying on personal companionship in US ties
President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy

President Erdoğan rules out cabinet reshuffle, vows new era for economy
CHP proposes 4-leg strategy for strong economy

CHP proposes 4-leg strategy for strong economy

CHP leader criticizes government policies on economy

CHP leader criticizes government policies on economy
Main opposition CHP hails Bidens US election win

Main opposition CHP hails Biden's US election win
MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president

MHP leader says Ankara should focus on its strategy with US, not new president
WORLD Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, officials say, while the first details are emerging of largely cut-off civilians under growing strain.
ECONOMY Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

Turkey eases swap limits with foreign lenders

Turkey's banking watchdog on Nov. 11 raised currency limits for swap, forward, option, and other derivative transactions that Turkish lenders execute with non-residents. 
SPORTS Galatasarays presidential election in December

Galatasaray's presidential election in December

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray decided on Nov. 10 to hold an election for the next president and board in December.