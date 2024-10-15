US, Philippines launch war games

US, Philippines launch war games

MANILA
US, Philippines launch war games

Philippine Marine Corps commandant Major-General Arturo Rojas (2nd L), US Marines exercise representative Colonel Stuart Glenn (L), and Philippine Marine Corps and exercise director Brigadier General Vicente Blanco (2nd R) take part in the opening ceremony of the Kamandag 2024 joint military exercise at the Philippine Marines officers club at Fort Bonifacio in Manila on Oct. 15, 2024.

Thousands of U.S. and Filipino marines launched 10 days of joint exercises in the northern and western Philippines on Tuesday, a day after China held huge drills around Taiwan.

The annual Kamandag, or Venom, exercises are focused on defending the north coast of the Philippine's main island of Luzon, which lies about 800 kilometers from self-ruled Taiwan.

Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed it will never rule out using force to take it, calling Oct. 14's drills a "stern warning" to "separatist" forces on the island.

The joint U.S.-Filipino exercises come amid a series of escalating confrontations between China and the Philippines over reefs and waters in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims almost in its entirety.

Philippine Marine Corps commandant Major-General Arturo Rojas stressed at today's opening ceremony in Manila that Kamandag was long planned and had "nothing to do with whatever is happening in the region."

The drills' primary focus will be live-fire exercises along Luzon's north coast, while other activities will be conducted on tiny Philippine islands between Luzon and Taiwan.

"It's a coastal defense doctrine. The doctrine says that a would-be aggressor might be directed towards our territory," Filipino exercise director Brigadier-General Vicente Blanco told reporters.

"We are not exercising to join the fight [over Taiwan]," he added.

US, war games,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

    Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

  2. Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

    Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

  3. US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

    US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

  4. Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

    Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

  5. US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

    US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements
Recommended
US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements
Climate change solutions not always good for biodiversity

Climate change solutions not always good for biodiversity
Myanmar ties China with lowest internet freedom: Study

Myanmar ties China with lowest internet freedom: Study
Georgia judge blocks rule requiring hand-counting of ballots

Georgia judge blocks rule requiring hand-counting of ballots
New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament

New assisted dying bill introduced in UK parliament
Italian navy brings first migrants to Albania under asylum deal

Italian navy brings first migrants to Albania under asylum deal
First EU-Gulf summit gather to avert Mideast conflagration

First EU-Gulf summit gather to avert Mideast 'conflagration'
WORLD US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

The United States has warned Israel that it could withhold some of its billions of dollars in military assistance unless it improves aid delivery to the war-battered Gaza Strip within 30 days.
ECONOMY UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

Britain's annual inflation rate fell to a three-year low in September, official data showed on Wednesday, fueling speculation that the Bank of England will resume cutting interest rates next month.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿