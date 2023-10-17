US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy

US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy

PENNSYLVANIA
US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy

U.S. pharmacy chain Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, the company said, after suffering declining sales and legal threats over its alleged involvement in the opioid crisis.

Rite Aid has one of the largest pharmacy networks in the United States, with 2,100 outlets selling medicines and health products as well as food and hygiene items.

The Philadelphia-based group said it had already reached agreements with several major creditors to restructure its debt, according to a press release.

It also said it had received commitments for $3.45 billion in new financing, which should enable it to continue operating.

Investors have expected the bankruptcy filing for several weeks after the share price fell to 38 cents, down from more than $20 just two and a half years ago.

Rite Aid is paying the price for a string of failed mergers and acquisitions, as well as the consequences of the opiate crisis.

In 2006, it bought the Eckerd and Brooks chains for $3.4 billion in a deal that expanded its network to over 5,000 branches, but also weakened its financial situation.

The group then sought to sell itself to rival Walgreens in 2015, but the deal fell through, with Walgreens only taking over 2,200 stores two years later.

In 2018, a planned merger with supermarket group Albertsons also fell through.

In its last financial year, sales contracted by 1.9 percent to $24 billion, and the group posted a loss of $749 million.

In March, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Rite Aid in a Cleveland federal court, accusing the company of filling prescriptions for opiates oxycodone and fentanyl, two powerful painkillers responsible for thousands of overdose deaths in the U.S. every year.

The opioid crisis, which has caused more than 500,000 deaths over 20 years in the United States, has triggered a flurry of lawsuits against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies from victims as well as cities, counties and states.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

  2. Gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels, prompting terror alert and halt of Belgium-Sweden soccer match

    Gunman kills 2 Swedes in Brussels, prompting terror alert and halt of Belgium-Sweden soccer match

  3. Trump scheduled to be questioned in lawsuits from ex-FBI employees who sent negative texts about him

    Trump scheduled to be questioned in lawsuits from ex-FBI employees who sent negative texts about him

  4. Palestinians report heavy shelling in Gaza towns where civilians are seeking refuge

    Palestinians report heavy shelling in Gaza towns where civilians are seeking refuge

  5. Turkish FM spoke with Hamas leader over release of hostages: Ministry

    Turkish FM spoke with Hamas leader over release of hostages: Ministry
Recommended
Turkish automotive sector beating 1 million milestones

Turkish automotive sector beating 1 million milestones
How Belize became a poster child for debt-for-nature swaps

How Belize became a poster child for 'debt-for-nature' swaps
House sales to foreigners down 42 percent

House sales to foreigners down 42 percent
More cruise ships divert routes from Israel to Turkish ports

More cruise ships divert routes from Israel to Turkish ports
Government plans measures to protect Cappadocia

Government plans measures to protect Cappadocia
Hospitals group Medicana eyes London IPO in 10 years

Hospitals group Medicana eyes London IPO in 10 years
WORLD Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Putin begins visit in China underscoring ties amid Ukraine war and Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday for a visit that underscores China’s support for Moscow during its war in Ukraine as well as Russian backing for China's bid to expand its economic and diplomatic influence abroad.

ECONOMY US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy

US pharmacy chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy

U.S. pharmacy chain Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 15, the company said, after suffering declining sales and legal threats over its alleged involvement in the opioid crisis.

SPORTS Türkiye books its spot in Euro 2024 finals

Türkiye books its spot in Euro 2024 finals

Türkiye capped off a momentous week in which the country was announced as co-host of Euro 2032 with Italy, by turning on the style in the closing minutes to beat Latvia 4-0 in the Eur0 2024 qualifiers on Oct. 15 night and book its place at the finals.