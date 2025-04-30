US not normalizing relations with Syria 'at this time’: State Department

WASHINGTON
The U.S. is not normalizing diplomatic relations with Syria "at this time," the State Department said Tuesday.

"We can confirm that some representatives of the Syrian interim authorities are in New York for various U.N. meetings," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

The U.S. continues to assess its Syria policy "cautiously and will judge the interim authorities by their actions," she said.

Asked about reports that Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani is set to meet senior U.S. State Department officials later Tuesday in New York, Bruce said: "I can preview nothing for you regarding any meetings, I have no meetings at all to be able to describe or to confirm for you."

Syria policy has once again taken center stage in Washington's Middle East agenda earlier this month, as the Pentagon on April 18 confirmed plans to reduce its military footprint in the country following a flurry of media reports.

U.S. forces have maintained a presence in Syria for years as part of the international coalition against ISIL, which surged amid the chaos of the country’s civil war. American troops continue to back YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a partnership that has long drawn criticism from Ankara, which views YPG as the Syrian branch of PKK — a group Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU designate as a terrorist organization.

President Donald Trump consistently expressed skepticism about the U.S. presence in Syria.

Another key issue shaping U.S. Syria policy is the potential softening of sanctions following Bashar al-Assad’s fall in December 2024 and the rise of a new administration in Damascus.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on April 19 hosted Republican Congressman Cory Mills of Florida — the first visit by a U.S. lawmaker since Assad’s ouster.

After the fall of Assad, the U.S. eased some restrictions on Syria to allow the entry of humanitarian aid. The U.S. Treasury issued a general license, lasting six months, that authorizes certain transactions with the Syrian government, including some energy sales and incidental transactions.

 

