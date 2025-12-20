Syria reaffirms anti-ISIL fight after US strikes on terror targets

DAMASCUS

Syria reiterated its dedication to combating the ISIL terrorist group and preventing its territory from serving as a safe haven for extremists, the Foreign Ministry stated early Saturday, following U.S. strikes on the organization's positions in the country.

In a statement, the ministry affirmed Syria would intensify military operations against ISIL wherever the group poses a threat.

It urged the U.S. and other members of the U.S.-led international coalition to bolster Syria’s counterterrorism initiatives, noting such collaboration would safeguard civilians and restore security and stability in Syria and the region.

The response followed a U.S. military operation in Syria, retaliating for a Dec. 13 attack on American forces near Palmyra that killed three Americans.

“Earlier today, U.S. forces commenced Operation Hawkeye Strike in Syria to eliminate ISIS(ISIL) fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites,” Hegseth wrote on U.S. social media platform X.

“This is not the beginning of a war — it is a declaration of vengeance,” said Hegseth, adding that the U.S. “will never hesitate and never relent to defend our people.”

He said the U.S. had “hunted and killed” several individuals during the strike and indicated actions would continue.

“If you target Americans — anywhere in the world — you will spend the rest of your brief, anxious life knowing the United States will hunt you, find you, and ruthlessly kill you,” he warned.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the strikes were a “very serious retaliation” and a fulfillment of his promise to respond.

“We are striking very strongly against ISIL strongholds in Syria,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform, referring to Syria as “a place soaked in blood which has many problems, but one that has a bright future if ISIL can be eradicated.”

He noted that he had welcomed home the remains of the fallen Americans in a “very dignified ceremony” earlier in the week.

Trump said the Syrian government was “fully in support” of the operation and referred to Syria’s leader as “a man who is working very hard to bring Greatness back to Syria.”

“All terrorists who are evil enough to attack Americans are hereby warned — YOU WILL BE HIT HARDER THAN YOU HAVE EVER BEEN HIT BEFORE IF YOU, IN ANY WAY, ATTACK OR THREATEN THE U.S.A.,” he added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday that at least five ISIL members including a cell leader were killed in U.S. strikes overnight in eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that the ISIL suspects were killed in the province's west and that the cell was responsible for operating drones in the area.