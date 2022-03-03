US network apologizes after showing Istanbul as Greek

ISTANBUL

CBS News, a U.S.-based private broadcaster, issued an apology yesterday after getting a letter from a Turkish authority for portraying Istanbul Straits as Greek territory in a news report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This graphic that incorrectly showed Istanbul as a part of Greece and not Turkey was rectified once we were aware of the mistake,” the channel administration said in the letter addressed to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

“We adhere to the principle of accuracy in all our news and will reconsider our publishing processes to ensure that such a mistake is not repeated in the future,” it added.

Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s communications director, sent a letter of protest to the network on March 1, protesting the misrepresentation of Turkish borders “officially” and “unequivocally.”

“We expect the necessary measures to be taken to avoid any step that could bring into question Turkey’s territorial integrity,” he said.