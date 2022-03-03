US network apologizes after showing Istanbul as Greek

  • March 03 2022 07:00:00

US network apologizes after showing Istanbul as Greek

ISTANBUL
US network apologizes after showing Istanbul as Greek

CBS News, a U.S.-based private broadcaster, issued an apology yesterday after getting a letter from a Turkish authority for portraying Istanbul Straits as Greek territory in a news report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This graphic that incorrectly showed Istanbul as a part of Greece and not Turkey was rectified once we were aware of the mistake,” the channel administration said in the letter addressed to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

“We adhere to the principle of accuracy in all our news and will reconsider our publishing processes to ensure that such a mistake is not repeated in the future,” it added.

Fahrettin Altun, Turkey’s communications director, sent a letter of protest to the network on March 1, protesting the misrepresentation of Turkish borders “officially” and “unequivocally.”

“We expect the necessary measures to be taken to avoid any step that could bring into question Turkey’s territorial integrity,” he said.

US,

WORLD Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan

Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls on EU to show same sensitivity for Turkey’s membership

    Erdoğan calls on EU to show same sensitivity for Turkey’s membership

  2. Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

    Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

  3. No plans to impose sanctions against Russia: Spokesperson

    No plans to impose sanctions against Russia: Spokesperson

  4. Fighting rages in Ukraine as Russian troops claim city

    Fighting rages in Ukraine as Russian troops claim city

  5. Volunteers in hurry at Ukraine Embassy in Ankara

    Volunteers in hurry at Ukraine Embassy in Ankara
Recommended
Turkey relaxes mask mandate amid drop in COVID-19 cases

Turkey relaxes mask mandate amid drop in COVID-19 cases
Scientists to find cause of dead dolphins washing up on Istanbul shores

Scientists to find cause of dead dolphins washing up on Istanbul shores
‘Snow screen fest’ starts in Turkey’s east in legend’s memory

‘Snow screen fest’ starts in Turkey’s east in legend’s memory
Eurovision winner takes refuge in Turkey after forced to flee Ukraine

Eurovision winner takes refuge in Turkey after forced to flee Ukraine
Some 7,900 skied at Uludağ in one day

Some 7,900 skied at Uludağ in one day
Expert warns of Asian tiger mosquito invasion for summer

Expert warns of Asian tiger mosquito invasion for summer
WORLD Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan

Mass blackouts reported across parts of Taiwan

Power failures were reported in many parts of Taiwan on March 3 following what the presidential office said was "an incident" at a power plant.
ECONOMY Government to take holistic approach to fight inflation: Ministry

Government to take holistic approach to fight inflation: Ministry

The Turkish governmental agencies and departments will take measures against unfair pricing and inefficiency to fight the acceleration in the consumer price index, according to a ministerial statement.
SPORTS Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Abramovich selling Chelsea in fallout from Russia’s invasion

Faced with the threat of financial sanctions targeting Russians, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich announced on March 2 he is trying to sell the Premier League club that became trophy-winning machine thanks to his lavish investment.