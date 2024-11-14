US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

WASHINGTON
US Muslim group declares Biden a ‘war criminal’ for continuing to send weapons to Israel

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the US, declared President Joe Biden a "war criminal" Wednesday over his decision to continue supplying arms to Israel despite its failure to meet a US-mandated deadline for allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza.

In a strongly worded statement, CAIR emphasized its view that Biden's actions equate to complicity in war crimes, saying "knowingly funding war crimes in violation of US and international law makes you a war criminal."

“We strongly condemn President Biden’s decision to continue illegally supplying the Israeli government with deadly weapons even after (Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu violated the 30-day deadline that the administration set for Israel to stop starving Gaza," it said.

In an Oct. 13 letter sent by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to their Israeli counterparts, the US urged Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian conditions within 30 days or face consequences.

The letter outlined specific demands, including a requirement for a minimum of 350 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily and a directive to refrain from adopting a controversial law that would ban all activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Israel and the occupied territories.

Despite Israel’s failure to implement measures to ease Gaza's humanitarian crisis, the US State Department said Tuesday that it does not have a policy change to announce.

"We, at this time, have not made an assessment that the Israelis are in violation of US law," it said.

Eight humanitarian aid organizations, including Anera and Oxfam, released a report Tuesday saying that Israel "not only failed to meet the US criteria that would indicate support to the humanitarian response, but concurrently took actions that dramatically worsened the situation on the ground, particularly in northern Gaza."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

    Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

  2. Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

    Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold closed-door meeting in Ankara

  3. Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

    Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

  4. Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

    Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

  5. Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans

    Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans
Recommended
Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people
Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans

Greece outlines defense shakeup, drone plans
40 arrests at tense France-Israel football match in Paris

40 arrests at tense France-Israel football match in Paris
Thousands without heating after Russian strike on Odesa

Thousands without heating after Russian strike on Odesa
Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence

Oil execs work COP29 as NGOs slam lobbyist presence
Sinn Fein to urge Irish unity poll if it leads next government

Sinn Fein to urge Irish unity poll if it leads next government
N Korean leader orders mass production of attack drones

N Korean leader orders 'mass production' of attack drones
WORLD Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

Fire at Spanish nursing home kills at least 10 people

At least 10 people died and others were injured in a blaze at a nursing home near Zaragoza, Spain, before firefighters managed to extinguish the flames, local authorities said on Nov. 15.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks face improved prospects following the recent sovereign rating upgrade, and reduced near-term macroeconomic and financial stability risks are driving reduced financing pressures and renewed investor confidence, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿