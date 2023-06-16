US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit

US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit

SAN FRANCISCO
US music publishers hit Twitter with copyright suit

Major music publishers on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit accusing Twitter of failing to stop "rampant" copyright infringement on the platform.

The National Music Publishers' Association (NMPA) and its members argued in the suit that the social media company should pay as much as $150,000 per work infringed, with the potential tab climbing into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Twitter stands alone as the largest social media platform that has completely refused to license the millions of songs on its service," NMPA chief executive David Israelite said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

"Twitter knows full-well that music is leaked, launched, and streamed by billions of people every day on its platform."

Twitter's treatment of copyright complaints has not improved since Elon Musk bought the platform late last year for $44 billion, the suit contended.

"On the contrary, Twitter's internal affairs regarding matters pertinent to this case are in disarray," argued the lawsuit, which was filed in the state of Tennessee.

Twitter's head of trust and safety earlier this month confirmed she had quit the company, not sharing her reason publicly.

The executive was the second head of trust and safety to quit Twitter since the eccentric billionaire Musk bought the platform and reduced content moderation.

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has repeatedly courted controversy, sacking most of its staff, readmitting banned accounts to the platform, suspending journalists and charging for previously free services.

"Twitter refuses to stop the rampant infringement of copyrighted music... because it knows that the Twitter platform is more popular and profitable if Twitter allows such infringement," the lawsuit argued.

Allowing unlicensed music to be used in Twitter posts gives the platform an advantage over competitors such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube that pay fees to music publishers, the suit reasoned.

"Twitter fuels its business with countless infringing copies of musical compositions," the suit said.

US,

TÜRKIYE Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

    Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

  2. Historic Boston church to host first play

    Historic Boston church to host first play

  3. Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

    Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

  4. Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

    Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

  5. Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

    Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction
Recommended
Environment activists smear paint on Monet work

Environment activists smear paint on Monet work
Historic Boston church to host first play

Historic Boston church to host first play
Nine more women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault

Nine more women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault
AI, Africa and climate crisis star at Art Basel fair

AI, Africa and climate crisis star at Art Basel fair
Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026

‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026
WORLD Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

ECONOMY Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

The central government budget posted a surplus of 118.9 billion Turkish Liras ($5 billion) in May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Turkish national football team travels to Latvia on June 16, hoping to put its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track.