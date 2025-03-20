US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users

WASHINGTON

The U.S. music industry passed 100 million paid streaming subscriptions for the first time in 2024, according to the latest report from the Recording Industry Association of America released on March 18.

The U.S. industry's total revenue last year increased three percent to $17.7 billion retail, the report said, up half a billion dollars from 2023.

Paid subscription services accounted for 79 percent of streaming revenues, and almost two-thirds of total revenues.

Yet streaming growth has slowed over the past five years — in 2024, it increased by less than four million subscriptions, compared to the jump from 2020 to 2021, when it spiked by almost nine million — a trend that has pushed music companies to seek growth elsewhere.

Universal, for example, has been touting a "Streaming 2.0" vision focusing on avenues like selling products to superfans.

Music revenues meanwhile fell two percent to $1.8 billion on ad-supported, on-demand services — examples include YouTube, Facebook and Spotify's ad-supported version.

Indie darling vinyl posted its 18th straight year of growth, and accounts for nearly 75 percent of physical format revenues that total $2 billion, the RIAA said.

For the third year in a row, vinyl albums outsold compact discs, selling 44 million versus 33 million respectively.

Vinyl's popularity has grown steadily in recent years, fueled by collectors and fans nostalgic for the warm crackle that emanates from Side A and Side B.