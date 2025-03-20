US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users

US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users

WASHINGTON
US music industry posts 100 million paid streaming users

The U.S. music industry passed 100 million paid streaming subscriptions for the first time in 2024, according to the latest report from the Recording Industry Association of America released on March 18.

The U.S. industry's total revenue last year increased three percent to $17.7 billion retail, the report said, up half a billion dollars from 2023.

Paid subscription services accounted for 79 percent of streaming revenues, and almost two-thirds of total revenues.

Yet streaming growth has slowed over the past five years — in 2024, it increased by less than four million subscriptions, compared to the jump from 2020 to 2021, when it spiked by almost nine million — a trend that has pushed music companies to seek growth elsewhere.

Universal, for example, has been touting a "Streaming 2.0" vision focusing on avenues like selling products to superfans.

Music revenues meanwhile fell two percent to $1.8 billion on ad-supported, on-demand services — examples include YouTube, Facebook and Spotify's ad-supported version.

Indie darling vinyl posted its 18th straight year of growth, and accounts for nearly 75 percent of physical format revenues that total $2 billion, the RIAA said.

For the third year in a row, vinyl albums outsold compact discs, selling 44 million versus 33 million respectively.

Vinyl's popularity has grown steadily in recent years, fueled by collectors and fans nostalgic for the warm crackle that emanates from Side A and Side B.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations

Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations

    Erdoğan slams opposition over diploma scandal, corruption allegations

  2. MHP Leader calls for PKK disbandment ahead of Nevruz

    MHP Leader calls for PKK disbandment ahead of Nevruz

  3. Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

    Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

  4. EU says delaying tariffs on US goods two weeks to mid-April

    EU says delaying tariffs on US goods two weeks to mid-April

  5. Erdoğan convenes top security board amid efforts for terror-free Türkiye

    Erdoğan convenes top security board amid efforts for terror-free Türkiye
Recommended
Hollywood director arrested on charges of swindling Netflix

Hollywood director arrested on charges of swindling Netflix
Fans celebrate release of new Hunger Games novel

Fans celebrate release of new 'Hunger Games' novel
Müzeverse visitors explore history

Müzeverse visitors explore history
Queen, Herbie Hancock, Barbara Hannigan win Swedish music prize

Queen, Herbie Hancock, Barbara Hannigan win Swedish music prize
Stranded NASA astronauts return

'Stranded' NASA astronauts return
US metal band Megadeth to perform in Istanbul in September

US metal band Megadeth to perform in Istanbul in September
WORLD Russia, Ukraine says will hold seperately talks with US in Riyadh Monday

Russia, Ukraine says will hold seperately talks with US in Riyadh Monday

Russian and Ukraine officials will seperately hold talks with U.S. officials on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

Central Bank raises overnight lending rate to 46 percent

In an interim meeting convened to address recent financial market developments, the Central Bank hiked the overnight lending rate to 46 percent on March 20.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿