US metal band Megadeth to perform in Istanbul in September

ISTANBUL

The U.S. metal band Megadeth, one of the pioneers of the thrash metal genre, will take the stage at Küçükçiftlik Park in Istanbul on Sept. 22.

After their concert in Türkiye last June, where tickets sold out in just 15 minutes, the band will perform only in Istanbul during their European tour, aside from their upcoming shows with Disturbed, a U.S. heavy metal band.

Megadeth, with drummer Dirk Verbeuren, bassist James LoMenzo, guitarist Teemu Mantysaari and guitarist/vocalist Dave Mustaine will perform songs from their new album for the first time for their Turkish fans.

Formed by Dave Mustaine, who left Metallica, Megadeth released their debut album “Killing is My Business... And Business is Good!” in 1985.

Dave Mustaine was ranked number one in the 2009 Top 100 Metal Guitarists list. He has been nominated for the Grammys 13 times and won the Best Metal Performance award in 2016 for the song Dystopia from their album of the same name.

Throughout their career, the band has released 16 studio albums, with all of them collectively selling over 50 million copies worldwide.