US LNG vessel to arrive in Turkey on Feb 8

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

U.S. LNG carrier, LNG Abalamabie, is due to arrive in Turkey on Feb. 8, according to ship-tracking data gleaned by Anadolu Agency on Feb. 5.

With a capacity of 170,000 cubic meters, the vessel left the U.S. port of Freeport on Jan. 24 and is currently en route to its next destination, the Aliaga LNG terminal in Izmir.

The vessel, which was built in 2016, is sailing under the Bermuda flag.

It is expected to arrive in Turkey at 21.00 local time on Feb. 8.