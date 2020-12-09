US lawmakers approve Pentagon budget by veto-proof majority

  • December 09 2020 09:15:00

US lawmakers approve Pentagon budget by veto-proof majority

WASHINGTON-Agence France-Presse
US lawmakers approve Pentagon budget by veto-proof majority

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the Pentagon budget bill on Dec. 8 by an overwhelming majority, defying President Donald Trump’s threat to veto the measure.

The bill must now go to the Senate, where it is likely also to be approved, before it reaches the outgoing Republican leader.

The defense budget bill received 335 of 430 votes, far exceeding the two-thirds "super majority" needed to override a presidential veto.

Only 40 out of 196 Republicans voted against the bill. It remains to be seen whether all Republicans will maintain their stance to counter a possible Trump veto.

After months of bipartisan negotiations, the 2021 budget is set at $740.5 billion and includes a three percent increase in defense personnel salaries.

In July, separate versions of the bill won more than two-thirds support in both chambers. The date for the Republican-controlled Senate has not been set yet.

Trump emphasized his opposition to the bill earlier on Dec. 8.

"I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO," Trump, who leaves office January 20, tweeted using the formal name of the legislation.

Trump has several complaints about the bill.

It does not call, as he wants, for the abolition of a law known as Section 230, which grants social media firms protection from liability for third-party content carried on their platforms. Trump has railed against the law repeatedly and says giants like Facebook and Google are biased against him.

Trump is also displeased with the bill because it calls for renaming U.S. military bases that honor Confederate heros from the pro-slavery South from the U.S. Civil War.

The bill also goes against Trump’s drive to slash the U.S. troop presence in Germany. It imposes on the Pentagon a deadline of at least 120 days before any reduction of forces in Germany, ensuring that no American withdrawal can take place before Democratic President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The bill states that a military withdrawal from Germany "during a time of growing threats in Europe would constitute a grave strategic mistake that would undermine United States national security interests and weaken NATO."

Trump mentioned all these issues in his tweet Tuesday, as well as the topic of "5G."

The bill addresses the issue of sharing the electromagnetic spectrum with the development of 5G frequences.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

    Hypaipa ancient city comes to surface

  2. 700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

    700-year-old chapel in Istanbul’s historical peninsula used as tire storage

  3. Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

    Turkish cargo ship detained by Haftar’s forces

  4. Turkey appoints new ambassadors

    Turkey appoints new ambassadors

  5. People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew

    People rushed to ‘doomsday village’ during weekend curfew
Recommended
US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files
Britain starts virus jabs as Biden vows 100 mln vaccinations

Britain starts virus jabs as Biden vows 100 mln vaccinations
Biden makes pitch for retired general to be Pentagon chief

Biden makes pitch for retired general to be Pentagon chief
Turkish Cyprus parties sign deal to form coalition gov’t

Turkish Cyprus parties sign deal to form coalition gov’t

Turning point: UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine

'Turning point': UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
No plausible way Christchurch mosque shooter could have been detected

'No plausible way' Christchurch mosque shooter could have been detected
WORLD US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

US judge orders partial disclosure of Khashoggi murder files

A New York judge on Dec. 8 ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to acknowledge they possess a tape recording of the 2018 murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a ruling hailed by rights activists.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

Turkish Treasury borrows $486 mln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 3.8 billion Turkish liras ($486 million) from domestic markets on Dec. 8, according to an official statement.

SPORTS Turkeys Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

Turkey's Erciyes earns Safe Ski Resort certificate

The Erciyes Ski Resort in central Turkey was certified by Bureau Veritas, a company specialized in testing, inspection and certification, for having taken all precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus.