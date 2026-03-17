US judge halts implementation of Trump vaccine overhaul

US judge halts implementation of Trump vaccine overhaul

BOSTON
US judge halts implementation of Trump vaccine overhaul

A U.S. judge on March 16 dealt a blow to the Trump administration by blocking the government from implementing major vaccine policy changes made by health chief Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The federal court in Massachusetts abruptly halted key components of the overhaul that vaccine skeptic Kennedy has rolled out over the past year, also staying the decisions put forth by the health secretary's hand-picked panel that makes immunization recommendations.

Under Kennedy, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced sweeping changes to the pediatric vaccine schedule, cutting the number of shots universally recommended including for diseases like flu and hepatitis A.

The health secretary additionally stacked a key immunization advisory panel (ACIP) with figures whose anti-vaccine sentiment mirrors his own, having fired the previous members of the influential group.

Several leading medical groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Physicians sued over the policy changes, and on March 16 Judge Brian Murphy contended that the organizations were likely to succeed in court on their argument that the shifts were "arbitrary and capricious."

"There is a method to how these decisions historically have been made, a method scientific in nature and codified into law through procedural requirements," the judge wrote.

"Unfortunately, the government has disregarded those methods and thereby undermined the integrity of its actions."

The decision blocks implementation of the recommendations made by the Kennedy-era ACIP committee.

Health and Human Services spokesperson Andrew Nixon told AFP in a statement that the department "looks forward to this judge's decision being overturned."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement

YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement
LATEST NEWS

  1. YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement

    YouTuber arrested over alleged incitement

  2. Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

    Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

  3. Iran women's football team arrive in Türkiye on way home

    Iran women's football team arrive in Türkiye on way home

  4. Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

    Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

  5. Turkish top diplomat attends regional talks in Riyadh

    Turkish top diplomat attends regional talks in Riyadh
Recommended
Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field
Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war
Colombia, Ecuador leaders clash over bomb dropped near border

Colombia, Ecuador leaders clash over bomb dropped near border
Number of suspected meningitis cases rises in UK outbreak

Number of suspected meningitis cases rises in UK outbreak
Ukrainians greet POWs with tears and cheers

Ukrainians greet POWs with tears and cheers
Iran vows revenge as Israel ups pressure on leadership

Iran vows revenge as Israel ups pressure on leadership
Cuba vows unbreakable resistance as US pressure mounts

Cuba vows 'unbreakable resistance' as US pressure mounts
WORLD Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

Israel, US hit Iranian facility at major Gulf gas field

U.S.-Israeli strikes hit Iranian facilities at a major Gulf gas field on Wednesday causing a fire, Iranian state television reported.
ECONOMY Iraq resumes limited oil exports via Türkiye

Iraq resumes limited oil exports via Türkiye

Iraq announced on March 18 it had resumed limited oil exports of 250,000 bpd through the Turkish port of Ceyhan after the country's output plunged due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿