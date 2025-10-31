US, Israel rift over Egypt gas deal

US, Israel rift over Egypt gas deal

JERUSALEM
US, Israel rift over Egypt gas deal

Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen has said that his refusal to sign a $35 billion gas agreement with Egypt has prompted his U.S. counterpart to cancel a planned trip to Israel.

A statement from Cohen's office late on Oct. 30 said that U.S. officials had been “exerting a great deal of pressure on Israeli officials” to approve the deal, but it said that the minister would refuse to do so “until Israeli interests are secured and a fair price for the Israeli market is agreed upon.”

The move prompted U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright to cancel his trip to Israel.

Cohen's refusal to sign the deal appears to freeze progress on what his office says would be the largest gas export agreement in Israel's history, exporting natural gas from the Leviathan gas field to Egypt.

The gas field is located in the Mediterranean Sea, 130 kilometers (80 miles) off the coast of northern Israel, according to Chevron, a U.S. gas corporation that operates the plant.

Cohen's move appears to risk inflaming Israel's relations with the United States and Egypt, both key brokers of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

The statement from Cohen's office said that efforts have been made to settle “the political issues between Israel and Egypt," but didn't specify further.

US , rift,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

    TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

  2. Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

    Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  4. French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

    French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

  5. Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights

    Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
Recommended
French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory
Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about womens rights

Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
China seeks trust with US, but cautions over Taiwan

China seeks 'trust' with US, but cautions over Taiwan
Centrist party wins Dutch election: local news agency

Centrist party wins Dutch election: local news agency
Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire, to hold another round of peace talks

Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire, to hold another round of peace talks
US seeks Turkish role in Gaza force despite Israeli objection: Reports

US seeks Turkish role in Gaza force despite Israeli objection: Reports
WORLD French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

Six people armed with military-grade weapons used explosives to break into a gold refining laboratory in Lyon, slightly injuring five employees in France's latest high-profile daytime heist.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿