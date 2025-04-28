US, Iran to meet on May 3 in Europe: Report

The fourth round of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran will take place on May 3 in Europe, Axios reported Saturday, citing a U.S. official.

An American official described the third round of discussions held in Oman as "positive and productive," noting it lasted over four hours and included direct and indirect engagement.

"There is still much to do, but further progress was made on getting to a deal," the official added.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi had previously announced that Washington and Tehran would meet again on May 3. The U.S. official who spoke to Axios confirmed the next talks would be in Europe, but did not specify which country. The second round of the talks was held in Italy's capital Rome on April 19.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier said this latest round was "more serious than before," and the two sides have "gradually entered more technical details" pertaining to nuclear issues.

"The ongoing negotiations with Washington have given them hope that progress can be made," Araghchi said, adding that the Iranian side is "hopeful, but extremely cautious."

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran if a new agreement is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear deal brokered during the Barack Obama administration. Trump has repeatedly emphasized that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon."

