US-Iran talks could be held in next three days: Trump

US-Iran talks could be held in next three days: Trump

WASHINGTON
US-Iran talks could be held in next three days: Trump

A second round of U.S.-Iran talks could take place within the next three days, the New York Post reported Wednesday, citing unnamed Pakistani sources and President Donald Trump.

"It's possible!" Trump reportedly told the Post by text message, when asked about sources in Pakistan — which mediated the first round of talks — saying that a second round was "expected in Islamabad within the next 36 to 72 hours."

Trump on Tuesday extended a two-week truce in the war just as it was about to expire. A digital news outlet in Pakistan, News Post, reported the three-day time frame for more talks without a source or further details.

Ceasefire,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Solar to take largest share in installed capacity by year-end: Minister

Solar to take largest share in installed capacity by year-end: Minister
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