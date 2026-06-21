Iran, US launch talks after deal as Lebanon main topic

BURGENSTOCK, Switzerland

The first round of negotiations between the United States and Iran since the two sides signed a preliminary agreement to halt their war began in Switzerland on June 21, with the conflict in Lebanon being top the agenda in the talks.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding earlier in June to extend the ceasefire in the Middle East war, which began in late February with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, and enable negotiations on a broader deal.

As part of the agreement, the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon was due to stop, but Iran said it would close the Strait of Hormuz again because of Israeli attacks. There were no reports of fresh strikes in Lebanon since June 20 evening.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance arrived at the Swiss mountainside resort of Burgenstock early on June 21 to meet Iranian negotiators for the second time since the months-long conflict sowed chaos across the Middle East and rattled the global economy.

“I think we’re going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we’re to be focused on,” Vance told reporters before departing from Joint Base Andrews, saying he could only join the talks “for a day or two.”

The Iran-U.S. talks were held in a quadrilateral format, with the presence of Pakistani and Qatari delegations.

Vance was heading up the U.S. side, while Iran’s lead negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, led Tehran’s delegation.

Vance last met for face-to-face talks with Ghalibaf in mid-April.

Iran said on June 21 that the ongoing conflict in Lebanon between Israel and militant group Hezbollah will top the agenda in talks with the U.S., as well as issues such as frozen Iranian funds and the sale of the country’s oil.

“The Zionist regime continues to violate its commitment in Lebanon, this issue will be the main topic of discussion in today’s talks,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a video shared by IRNA state news agency.

Speaking ahead of the talks from Tehran, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that $6 billion frozen assets in Qatar will be returned to Tehran as part of the preliminary deal.

“With the start of the negotiations from today, the $6 billion we have in Qatar will also be unfrozen and returned to our country,” Pezeshkian said .

“What is certain is that we will never give up our right to enrich uranium, and the other side will be forced to accept it,” he added.

Addressing Washington’s concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, Pezeshkian said Iran “has no intention” of developing nuclear weapons.

The status of the Strait of Hormuz was on the agenda of between the two parties.

Shipping companies remained cautious about sending their vessels through the Strait of Hormuz amid conflicting signals about the agreement and the presence of dozens of mines.

After a spike in traffic last week, Iran’s military command said on June 20 it would again close the Strait, alleging Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon and the U.S. “failing to implement” the first clause of the tentative agreement to end the war.