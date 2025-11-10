US intelligence report reveals Atatürk’s strength, intellect

US intelligence report reveals Atatürk’s strength, intellect

ISTANBUL
US intelligence report reveals Atatürk’s strength, intellect

A rare 1921 U.S. intelligence report reveals the remarkable strength and intellect of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, as observed by an American naval delegation at a meeting in Ankara during the Turkish War of Independence.

Uncovered in 1995 in U.S. military archives by Turkish historian Professor Esat Arslan, the report captures how American officers described Atatürk’s commanding presence, sharp mind and calm authority.

The meeting took place on July 1, 1921, inside the modest stone building at Ankara Train Station, now a museum.

At the time, the United States, newly emerged as a global power after World War I, sought to understand the nationalist movement challenging European dominance in Anatolia.

Atatürk first met with Lewis Heck, the U.S. representative in Ankara, in a distant and deliberate encounter, in what Heck described as a signal that no progress could be made without recognizing the authority of the Turkish nationalists.

Later that day, Atatürk received the main American delegation, composed of naval intelligence officers sent to assess both the political and personal qualities of the resistance leader.

The Americans’ detailed notes paint a striking portrait of Atatürk.

“He wore a fine light-gray suit clearly not made in Türkiye. His hair was combed back neatly, like that of a college student. His sharp temples and outward-arching eyebrows were his most distinctive features,” the report said.

They were impressed by his composure and presence: “You felt a mental concentration while speaking with him. No matter how complex the question, he would open up the issue clearly, offering broad and insightful answers.”

Another passage captured his intensity. “He had a vivid expression: A man who could grasp your thought before you finished it. His small but determined chin revealed strong willpower.”

The report stressed that he embodied both intellectual and strategic strength: A leader whose clarity of thought and confidence set him apart as the driving force of a movement that would soon redefine his country’s future.

US, reports,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

    Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

  2. Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

    Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

  3. Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

    Armenian schools to offer more Turkish language courses

  4. Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

    Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

  5. Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

    Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Recommended
Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing

Political leaders honor Atatürk on 87th anniversary of his passing
Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration

Erdoğan vows to defend national values on Atatürk commemoration
Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul

Man detained after storming TV channel building with toy gun in Istanbul
Türkiye steps in to resolve Rafah standoff amid US pressure on Israel

Türkiye steps in to resolve Rafah standoff amid US pressure on Israel
Turkish top officials to visit Pakistan amid Afghanistan tensions

Turkish top officials to visit Pakistan amid Afghanistan tensions
Legendary hue Edirne Red finds new life in modern design

Legendary hue 'Edirne Red' finds new life in modern design
WORLD Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiyes anti-terror bid in letter

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sent a letter of commendation to Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in Iraq, expressing gratitude for his support of Türkiye’s counterterrorism initiatives.
ECONOMY Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan expands international role at NielsenIQ

Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, who has long led successful cross-continental initiatives within NielsenIQ, has been elevated to the managing director of the company’s Türkiye operations and the vice president of e-commerce for Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿