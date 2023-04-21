US imposes $300 mln penalty on Seagate over Huawei shipments

US imposes $300 mln penalty on Seagate over Huawei shipments

WASHINGTON
US imposes $300 mln penalty on Seagate over Huawei shipments

U.S. authorities on April 19 imposed a $300 million penalty on Seagate Technology, to resolve alleged violations of export controls related to selling hard disk drives to Huawei Technologies, the Commerce Department said.

The manufacturer was involved in the shipment of hard disk drives valued over $1.1 billion to Huawei entities despite U.S. controls.

The violations, according to the Commerce Department, took place between August 2020 and September 2021.
In 2019, the U.S. added Huawei and some of its affiliates to a trade blacklist that imposed licensing requirements on exports, re-exports and transfers of goods.

The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) also introduced controls in 2020 over certain foreign-made items to “better address the continuing threat” by Huawei to U.S. national security and foreign policy interests.

“Even after Huawei was placed on the Entity List for conduct inimical to our national security, and its competitors had stopped selling to them due to our foreign direct product rule, Seagate continued sending hard disk drives to Huawei,” said Assistant Secretary for export enforcement Matthew Axelrod in a statement.

“Today’s action is the consequence: The largest stand-alone administrative resolution in our agency’s history,” he added, referring to the BIS.

Despite the controls in 2020 imposed by BIS, Seagate said it would continue doing business with Huawei, the Commerce Department noted.

“ Seagate did so despite the fact that its only two competitors had stopped selling HDDs (hard disk drives) to Huawei, resulting in Seagate becoming Huawei’s sole source provider,” the department added.

According to the bureau’s investigation, Seagate was involved in the shipment of more than 7.4 million hard disk drives without authorization.

fined,

TÜRKIYE Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

    Black sea gas historic milestone to energy independence: Erdoğan

  2. Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

    Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

  3. China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

    China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

  4. Heavy gunfire in Sudan as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

    Heavy gunfire in Sudan as Eid ceasefire calls ignored

  5. Bolshoi pulls Nureyev ballet citing ban on LGBT ‘propaganda’

    Bolshoi pulls Nureyev ballet citing ban on LGBT ‘propaganda’
Recommended
Snapchat seeks path to profit without losing its way

Snapchat seeks path to profit without losing its way
Tesla profits fall on vehicle price cuts

Tesla profits fall on vehicle price cuts
South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites
US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank

US Supreme Court overturns lower court ruling on Halkbank
Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister

Int’l funds will be at your doorstep on May 15: Minister
European car sales shift higher in March: data

European car sales shift higher in March: data
WORLD Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Torontos airport

Airport cargo worth millions stolen from Toronto's airport

A cargo container with gold and other items worth over $20 million Canadian (US$14.8 million) was stolen from Toronto’s Pearson International airport, authorities said Thursday.

ECONOMY South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

South Africa braces for dark winter as energy crisis bites

South Africa, the continent’s most industrialized country, is in the grip of an energy crisis that critics say is much deeper than the authorities openly acknowledge.
SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.