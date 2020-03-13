US human rights report on Turkey contains baseless accusations: Ministry

  March 13 2020

ANKARA
A human rights report prepared by the U.S. Department of State includes “baseless accusations” about the state of human rights in Turkey, said the Foreign Ministry on March 13.

The part regarding Turkey’s Human Rights Report “appears that it is far from objectivity and prepared with political motives,” said the ministry in a written statement.

Human Rights Reports, prepared by the U.S. Department of State for more than 190 countries each year and submitted to the U.S. Congress, was published on March 1.

By referring to FETÖ as the “Gülen movement” in the report, the perpetrator of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt is tried to be portrayed as an innocent civil structure despite being an existential threat to Turkey, said the statement noting that this perspective shows that the U.S. does not want to realize the Turkish government’s struggle against the group.

“Ignoring all the evidence put forth indicates that this year’s report on Turkey was also prepared based on the allegations of circles that are enemy to Turkey, said the statement.

The statement also criticized the report’s accusations that Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring “targeted civilians” and said these claims are baseless.

“Turkey has taken important steps for the promotion and protection of human rights, the positive impact these steps have started to be seen. The preparation of the New Judicial Reform Strategy and the first Judicial Package and Human Rights Action Plan adopted within this framework are the most concrete examples of our country’s sincerity in this regard,” said the ministry.

Turkey will continue to pursue efforts for human rights, democracy and the rule of law with determination, said the statement.

