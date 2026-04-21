US funding helps Greek Cyprus upgrade military bases

US funding helps Greek Cyprus upgrade military bases

PAPHOS
US funding helps Greek Cyprus upgrade military bases

With help from U.S. taxpayers, Greek Cyprus is upgrading key military installations to strengthen the mission it has carved for itself as a safe haven in the eastern Mediterranean for evacuees from the conflict-wracked Middle East and as a humanitarian aid hub.

Greek Cyprus' main Evangelos Florakis naval base, just 142 miles (229 kilometers) from Lebanon’s coast, will get a new, U.S. European Command-funded heliport that will be able to accommodate large, Chinook-type transport helicopters for airlifting evacuees out of conflict zones.

In the island's southwest, the Andreas Papandreou air base will be expanded to include a new apron where dozens of heavy-lift military transport aircraft bringing in personnel and equipment in support of regional humanitarian missions can be refueled and undergo maintenance more quickly, Lt. Col. Paris Samoutis, a spokesperson for Greek Cyprus' National Guard, told the Associated Press which obtained rare, exclusive access to the restricted facilities.

The U.S. is paying for these two projects, part of a wider program of upgrades for both bases, to help Greek Cyprus meet the requirements of large-scale operations in response to humanitarian crises. Work is expected to start next year.

Exact funding for both projects hasn't been released as cost assessments are underway. Samoutis said the U.S. has put up 500,000 euros ($588,000) for a development plan that will determine the overall cost of the air base's expansion to include the new apron.

Such U.S. help would have been highly unlikely before a decade ago, when Greek Cyprus shed its long-held, non-aligned diplomatic posture and made a clear turn to the West.

Diplomatic outreach to the U.S. reached new heights under Greek Cyprus' American-educated President Nikos Christodoulides, ending a U.S.-imposed, decades-old arms embargo and ushering in new business opportunities.

Christodoulides since his 2023 election has leveraged Greek Cyprus' geographic location to underscore to fellow European Union leaders and U.S. administrations that the island nation is perfectly positioned to act as the West's diplomatic, economic and humanitarian bridge to a tumultuous Middle East.

US, Greek Cyrpus,

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