US firms reap billions from Gaza war, WSJ reports

NEW YORK

U.S. companies have pocketed billions from surging weapons sales to Israel amid the Gaza war, which has claimed over 69,000 lives since October 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The conflict has devastated Palestinian territories and heightened tensions between Israel and other Middle East nations, but it has opened new opportunities for American defense and tech giants.

The WSJ noted that U.S. approvals for arms, ammunition and other defense equipment to Israel's military have exceeded $32 billion since the war began.

Israel typically receives around $3.3 billion in annual U.S. military aid, but last year the figure doubled to $6.8 billion.

Boeing led the deals, with the U.S. approving an $18.8 billion package for F-15 fighter jets, plus $7.9 billion more for guided bombs and aircraft.

Other firms include Northrop Grumman for fighter jet spare parts and Lockheed Martin for missiles.

Lockheed's annual report highlighted benefits from increased U.S. defense spending on Israel and Ukraine, particularly munitions, with its missile division revenues up 13 percent to $12.7 billion.

General Dynamics supplies 120 mm tank shells for Israel's Merkava tanks.The Eitan armored vehicle's body is made by Wisconsin-based Oshkosh, with engines from Michigan's Rolls-Royce unit.

Caterpillar's D9 armored bulldozers are frequently used in Gaza demolitions.Trump administration seeks congressional nod for nearly $6 billion in additional sales, including $3.8 billion for Boeing Apache helicopters, which could double Israel's fleet if approved.