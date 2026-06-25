US Fed says large banks in good shape to weather severe recession

US Fed says large banks in good shape to weather severe recession

WASHINGTON
US Fed says large banks in good shape to weather severe recession

Major U.S. banks are well prepared and resourced to deal with a severe recession and continue lending to households and businesses, the Federal Reserve said on June 24.

All 32 large banks subjected to the Fed's annual "stress test" exercise were found to have passed, maintaining more than the minimum required liquidity in the test.

"Despite absorbing more than $708 billion in total loan losses under this year's hypothetical scenario, capital declined only 1.6 percentage-points in aggregate, staying above minimum capital requirements," a Federal Reserve statement said.

Last year's stress test had seen 22 banks tested against $550 billion in losses, a similar level of severity. All 22 passed in 2025 as well.

"Today's results underscore the strength of the banking system," the Fed's Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said. 

"As we work to increase the transparency and accountability of the stress test, public feedback will help us continue to improve and instill greater confidence in the stress test and its results."

This year's scenario included a severe global recession with elevated stress in commercial and residential real estate markets.

The hypothetical crisis included a 39-percent drop in commercial real estate prices and a 30-percent fall in house prices. Equity prices dropped by 58 percent.

The unemployment rate rose around 5.5 percentage-points to reach 10 percent in this situation, with a corresponding decline in economic activity. Real GDP fell by 4.6 percent from its peak to its trough in the scenario.

Of the $708 billion in projected losses during the tested scenario, 89 percent were in loan losses, with the rest falling in various categories, including one percent from securities losses. 

The stress tests were implemented in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis, and they apply to banks with at least $250 billion in total assets, including a top tier designated as "global systemically important banks."

Smaller banks are subject to the tests once every two years, as was the case this year.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

    Erdoğan welcomes three mayors to AKP, vows to expand ranks

  2. Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

    Türkiye hosts 3.6 mln foreign nationals, minister says

  3. Yener reelected as head of top audit court

    Yener reelected as head of top audit court

  4. Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

    Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

  5. France intercepts Russia-linked tanker off Sicily

    France intercepts Russia-linked tanker off Sicily
Recommended
Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline
French aversion to air conditioning melts as homes sizzle

French aversion to air conditioning melts as homes sizzle
Cost of Israel’s wars since Oct 7 nears $205 billion: Report

Cost of Israel’s wars since Oct 7 nears $205 billion: Report
Lower oil prices, rate-cut expectations boost outlook for Turkish stocks

Lower oil prices, rate-cut expectations boost outlook for Turkish stocks
İSO head calls for credit support for manufacturers

İSO head calls for credit support for manufacturers
TKYB signs $350 million loan agreement with JBIC for green investments

TKYB signs $350 million loan agreement with JBIC for green investments
WORLD Swedish govt to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

Swedish gov't to take direct stake in new nuclear reactors

Sweden's government said on June 25 that it was taking a direct majority stake in a company planning to build three small modular reactors (SMRs), the country's first new nuclear reactors in half a century.
ECONOMY Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

Türkiye’s domestic mobility brand Togg celebrated the eighth anniversary of its founding as its user base surpassed 105,000, while maintaining its leadership in the country’s electric vehicle market.

SPORTS Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil advances, history for S Africa, Canada, Bosnia

Brazil punished Scotland’s defensive frailties to advance to the World Cup’s last 32 on June 24 as South Africa, Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina completed a historic hat-trick by progressing to the knockout rounds for the first time.

﻿