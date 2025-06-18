US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

WASHINGTON
US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a fourth consecutive meeting Wednesday, forecasting higher inflation and cooler growth this year while President Donald Trump's tariffs begin to take hold and geopolitical uncertainty looms.

The Fed kept the benchmark lending rate at a range between 4.25 percent and 4.50 percent at the end of its two-day meeting, with officials penciling in two rate cuts this year, similar to earlier projections.

The move is likely to draw the ire of Trump, who has repeatedly pressured the independent central bank for rate reductions, and on Wednesday called Fed Chair Jerome Powell "stupid" for not lowering rates more quickly.

But the Fed said in a statement that "uncertainty about the economic outlook has diminished but remains elevated."

On Wednesday, the Fed cut its expectations for economic growth this year, and raised its inflation and unemployment forecasts in updated projections.

The rate decision was in line with analysts' expectations. Observers largely expect policymakers to adopt a wait-and-see approach this year as they monitor the effects of Trump's tariffs on the world's biggest economy.

While economists have warned that sweeping levies could fuel inflation and weigh on growth, these have not caused widespread price surges so far.

interest rate , Inflation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraines legitimacy

Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraine's legitimacy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraine's legitimacy

    Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraine's legitimacy

  2. Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: Officials

    Israeli hospital, Tel Aviv area struck by Iranian missiles: Officials

  3. Stars to dance at Ancient Ephesus Theater

    Stars to dance at Ancient Ephesus Theater

  4. Rock tombs opened to visitors in Olympos

    Rock tombs opened to visitors in Olympos

  5. Searing heat wave set to sweep across Türkiye

    Searing heat wave set to sweep across Türkiye
Recommended
Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate

Central Bank to announce decision on key policy rate
Possible Iran gas cut does not pose risk to Türkiye: Experts

Possible Iran gas cut does not pose risk to Türkiye: Experts
Private sector’s foreign debt at $186 billion as of April

Private sector’s foreign debt at $186 billion as of April
UK inflation dips less than expected in May

UK inflation dips less than expected in May
Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time

Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time
Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict

Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict
WORLD Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraines legitimacy

Putin open to peace talks but questions Ukraine's legitimacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he is willing to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky but questioned the legitimacy of Ukraine's leadership to sign any final agreement, claiming such a move could risk rendering the deal void.

ECONOMY US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

US Fed keeps interest rates unchanged, cuts growth forecast

The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for a fourth consecutive meeting Wednesday, forecasting higher inflation and cooler growth this year while President Donald Trump's tariffs begin to take hold and geopolitical uncertainty looms.

SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿