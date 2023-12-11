US F-16 fighter jet crashes in South Korea

SEOUL
A U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed yesterday in South Korea during a routine training exercise after experiencing "an in-flight emergency," the U.S. military said, adding the pilot had been rescued.

The incident involving an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing happened early Monday over the Yellow Sea, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement.

"The pilot ejected the aircraft. The pilot has been recovered by Republic of Korea Maritime Forces, awake and in stable condition," the statement said, adding he would be evaluated further back at base.

"We are grateful for the safe recovery of our Airman by our ROK Allies and that the pilot is in good condition," said Colonel Matthew C. Gaetke, the 8th fighter wing's commander, according to the statement.

The USAF said that the cause of the in-flight emergency was unknown.

"The incident will be thoroughly investigated," it said, adding that the name of the pilot would not be released, nor would further details about his condition.

South Korea's Defense Ministry declined to comment.

In May, a US F-16 jet crashed during a routine training exercise in a farming area south of Seoul. The pilot ejected safely and the accident caused no other casualties.

Washington is Seoul's most important security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to help protect it from the nuclear-armed North.

