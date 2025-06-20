US eyes UK bases in Greek Cyprus for military support amid Israel-Iran tensions

LONDON

The United States is reportedly preparing to deploy tanker aircraft to British bases in Greek Cyprus to support potential military operations in the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, according to British media.

Sky News reported that the U.S. has already sent tanker aircraft, used for in-flight refueling of warplanes, to bases in Spain and Greece. Should President Donald Trump authorize strikes on Iran, the U.S. is expected to request permission from the United Kingdom to station additional tankers at the Akrotiri airbase in the island.

U.S. transport aircraft are currently using British bases in the island to deliver weapons to Israel, the report added.

Meanwhile, British Foreign Secretary John Healey announced the deployment of additional fighter jets to U.K. bases in Greek Cyprus as a response to recent developments.

The U.K. maintains two bases on the island: the Akrotiri airbase and the Dhekelia naval base. Iran has warned it would retaliate against any third-party intervention on its soil, raising concerns about the involvement of other countries.

In Greece, preparations are underway to bolster defenses amid fears of Iranian ballistic missile strikes targeting U.S. assets.

The Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported that a meeting led by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias decided to relocate some of Greece’s six Patriot air defense batteries to Crete’s Souda Bay, home to a U.S. naval and air base. The move aims to protect the strategic site from potential attacks.

Kathimerini also noted that a significant number of U.S. F-16 fighter jets are currently stationed at Souda Bay, ahead of a multinational military exercise scheduled for July in Türkiye.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis dismissed concerns about an imminent attack on the base, telling Status radio, “Such claims are baseless. No such threat is on the horizon.”

The Greek Defense Ministry declined to comment publicly on the relocation of defense systems, stating, “The movement of weapons systems is not a matter for public discussion.”

The developments come as the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies, with both sides exchanging missile and drone attacks. The U.S. has deployed additional fighter jets, including F-16s, F-22s, and F-35s, to the Middle East, alongside the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, for heightened military readiness.

European leaders urging de-escalation have scrambled to hold talks with Iran on Friday, as Trump said he would decide "within the next two weeks" whether to involve the U.S. in Israel's bombing campaign.