US expects up to 200K deaths if virus response perfect

  • March 31 2020 09:58:00

US expects up to 200K deaths if virus response perfect

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
US expects up to 200K deaths if virus response perfect

The doctor leading the White House's novel coronavirus response team said on March 30 she is expecting as many as 200,000 coronavirus cases if the U.S. response to the outbreak is done "almost
perfectly."

"If we do things together well, almost perfectly, we could get in the range of 100,000-200,000 fatalities," Dr. Deborah Birx said while speaking on the Today morning television show. "We don't even want to see that."

The warning comes one day after U.S. President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines for an additional 30 days running until the end of April in an effort to rein in the virus' spread as the death toll and number of infections continue to mount.

In all, there are 144,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and 2,572 deaths, according to data being compiled by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

The state of Maryland, which borders the nation's capital, issued a stay at home order for its residents on Monday, with Gov. Larry Hogan saying those who flout the directive will face misdemeanor charges including up to one year in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

Exemptions are being made for individuals performing essential tasks like seeking medical care or buying food.

But Birx warned that all jurisdictions must take the outbreak seriously, saying that is major urban centers and rural areas "don't take care now, by the time you see it, it has penetrated your community pretty significantly."

"The best care scenario would be 100 percent of Americans doing precisely what is required, but we're not sure that all of America is responding in a uniform way to protect one another," she said.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

    Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

  2. 1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

    1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

  3. ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

    ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

  4. This crisis will produce a new world

    This crisis will produce a new world

  5. Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed

    Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

Turkish Cyprus declares curfew
Mexican journalist shot dead in ambush

Mexican journalist shot dead in ambush
In first, UN Security Council approves resolutions remotely

In first, UN Security Council approves resolutions remotely
Megxit: Harry and Meghan formally quit royal life

Megxit: Harry and Meghan formally quit royal life
Latest on the coronavirus: Global coronavirus cases now top 750,000

Latest on the coronavirus: Global coronavirus cases now top 750,000
Iranian people suffer US sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak: Ambassador

Iranian people suffer US sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak: Ambassador
WORLD Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

The Turkish Cypriot government has taken additional measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus on the island.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports rose 2.3% year-on-year in February to reach $14.65 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on March 31.

SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.