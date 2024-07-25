Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Thursday, July 25, 2024, A H-6K long-range bomber of the Chinese air force, upper left, is seen escorted by a Su-30 fighter of the Russian air force during a joint Russia-China air patrol.

Russian and Chinese jets staged a joint patrol over far eastern Russia and the Bering Sea near Alaska but Moscow and Beijing stressed it was not aimed at any "third party."

July 24's flights, with nuclear-capable bombers, came days after Moscow said the United States sent its own strategic bombers close to Russian airspace.

Russia said its "Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and the Chinese air force's Xian H-6 strategic bombers carried out an aerial patrol over the Chukchi and Bering Seas and the north Pacific Ocean."

The joint U.S.-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command earlier said American and Canadian warplanes had intercepted two Russian and two Chinese bombers in international airspace near Alaska on July 24.

It said the bombers "remained in international airspace" and were "not seen as a threat."

Moscow said the patrol observed international law and did not breach foreign airspace, adding that "at certain stages of the route, the aviation group was accompanied by fighter jets of foreign countries."

The patrol was part of "a plan of military cooperation for 2024 and not directed against third countries," Moscow said.

China's Defense Ministry also said that the patrol was "not aimed at a third party" and "has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation."

The Russian Defense Ministry posted images of planes taking off and landing as well as footage from the air.

The TU-95MS planes were developed in the Soviet era to carry long-range cruise missiles and are part of Russia's nuclear triad. The Xian H-6 planes are also nuclear-capable.

China and Russia have drawn closer amid Moscow's offensive on Ukraine and the two countries hold joint military exercises regularly.

