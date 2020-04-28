US envoy thanks Turkey for sending protective gear

ANKARA

The U.S. ambassador to Ankara on April 28 thanked Turkey for sending medical equipment to the U.S. to help with the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

In a written statement, Ambassador David Satterfield hailed relations between Ankara and Washington, saying that Turkey is one of the most important allies of the U.S.

“During times of crisis, like the worldwide effort to combat COVID-19, close coordination among like-minded allies and partners is key to developing a swift and effective response. None of us can do this alone,” Satterfield said in a statement.

“On behalf of the U.S. Government, I want to thank our NATO Ally Turkey for today’s generous donation of medical supplies and other essential equipment,” the envoy added.

Satterfield also said that the medical gear will arrive in Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C. The equipment will be received and distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the statement.

“As this delivery indicates, the U.S.-Turkey relationship is strong and one of our most important alliances. We look forward to continuing cooperation with Turkey on this and many other mutual priorities,” Satterfield said in the statement.

“Thank you, Government and People of Turkey, for your support and friendship to the American people,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 27 that Turkey will send medical gear including protective suits and masks to the United States on April 28 to help its efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak.