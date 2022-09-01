US Embassy expands visa services in its new location

ANKARA
The United States Embassy to Ankara will increase visa services at its new location, a senior American diplomat said following the Turkish top diplomat’s criticism on prolonged and hardened visa procedures for Turkish nationals.

The U.S. Embassy moved to its new premises on Aug. 29 through an official ceremony held by Ambassador Jeff Flake and embassy staff.

Jayne Howell, working as the consular at the American embassy, informed that the visa services will begin on Sept. 1 with an expanded capacity, in an interview with the Demirören news Agency on Aug. 31.

“One-year waiting period for visa applications is sure not good. And we are working as hard as we can to bring as much innovation as possible and to reduce waiting times every day in this regard,” she said.

Howell introduced the new visa section at the embassy compound stressing that they attach considerable importance to provide a bigger and more comfortable space for the visa applicants. “We are planning to provide service in a much better way. We are trying to benefit from the latest technology,” she stated, adding they want to increase the number of visas processed.

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had complained about increasingly complicated visa procedures for the Turkish nationals by the U.S. and European Union countries. He had said the ambassadors of these countries will be invited to the ministry early in September for the resolution of the problem. There are reports that the proportion of visa denials by the EU countries has sharply increased in the past period.

“This new premises is an exciting source for us. We are increasing our capacity,” Howell stressed.

