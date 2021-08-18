US denies Erdoğan-Biden deal on Afghan refugees

  • August 18 2021 10:14:00

US denies Erdoğan-Biden deal on Afghan refugees

ANKARA
US denies Erdoğan-Biden deal on Afghan refugees

The United States Embassy in Ankara has denied allegations regarding a secret agreement between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden over Afghan refugees.

“The U.S. Embassy wishes to state that allegations regarding an ‘agreement’ or ‘deal’ between President Biden and President Erdoğan regarding Afghan refugees or migrants are completely without foundation,” read a brief statement of the embassy on Twitter early Aug. 18.

Erdoğan and Biden had held a face-to-face meeting on June 14 on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels and discussed all the aspects of the bilateral relations and regional developments. Their agenda included the withdrawal of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Turkey’s willingness to continue protecting and operating the Kabul international airport.



US,

TURKEY Turkey to wait for inter-Afghan talks for decision on Kabul airport: Minister

Turkey to wait for inter-Afghan talks for decision on Kabul airport: Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

    Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

  2. Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

    Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

  3. NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

    NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

  4. Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

    Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

    Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM
Recommended
Turkish, Azerbaijani defense chiefs discuss bilateral defense

Turkish, Azerbaijani defense chiefs discuss bilateral defense
NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport

NATO chief thanks Turkey for securing Kabul airport
Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM
Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues

Turkish top diplomat discusses Afghanistan with US, NATO colleagues
Bodies of Russian officers sent back home with ceremony

Bodies of Russian officers sent back home with ceremony
Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu
WORLD ’Fierce’ French wildfire forces evacuations near Saint-Tropez

’Fierce’ French wildfire forces evacuations near Saint-Tropez

French firefighters battled to contain a raging wildfire near the glitzy Mediterranean resort of Saint-Tropez on Aug. 17, with thousands of residents and holidaymakers forced to evacuate.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes comprehensive free trade pacts to boost exports

Turkey eyes comprehensive free trade pacts to boost exports

Turkey has been building a new generation of comprehensive free trade agreements (FTAs) ​​that include services, investments and public procurement in order to increase exports, strengthen the competitiveness of the industry and attract foreign capital, the country’s trade minister said on Aug. 17. 
SPORTS Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

The title contenders in the Turkish Süper Lig won their games in the opening week of the competition, indicating a tight race until the very end of the season.