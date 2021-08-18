US denies Erdoğan-Biden deal on Afghan refugees

ANKARA

The United States Embassy in Ankara has denied allegations regarding a secret agreement between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden over Afghan refugees.

“The U.S. Embassy wishes to state that allegations regarding an ‘agreement’ or ‘deal’ between President Biden and President Erdoğan regarding Afghan refugees or migrants are completely without foundation,” read a brief statement of the embassy on Twitter early Aug. 18.

Erdoğan and Biden had held a face-to-face meeting on June 14 on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels and discussed all the aspects of the bilateral relations and regional developments. Their agenda included the withdrawal of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Turkey’s willingness to continue protecting and operating the Kabul international airport.





