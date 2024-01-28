US diplomat visits Türkiye for strategic talks

ANKARA

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland visits Türkiye on Jan. 28 for a two-day official visit aimed at discussing bilateral ties and both regional and international issues.

Nuland's visit, initiated at the invitation of Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akçapar, is part of the ongoing Türkiye-U.S. Strategic Mechanism, according to sources from the Turkish ministry.

The talks are expected to cover a range of topics, including the current state of Türkiye-U.S. relations, regional dynamics and global affairs.

Notably, Nuland's arrival coincides with Türkiye's formal endorsement of Sweden's NATO membership and the U.S. administration's notification to Congress for the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

The approval process for both initiatives had been intertwined, with Türkiye conditioning Sweden's bid on the F-16 procurement and the U.S. reciprocating by conditioning the jets' sale on the approval for the Nordic country's membership.