US deployment to region could lead to massacres: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has criticized Israel’s blockade of Gaza saying cutting off electricity and water is against the Palestinians’ human rights.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Tuesday, Erdoğan criticized U.S. plans to send an aircraft carrier to the region, saying the deployment could lead to “massacres.”

“What is the U.S. aircraft carrier doing in Israel? What is it coming to do? It will take down Gaza by striking the surrounding areas and start committing serious massacres,” he said.

The Turkish leader reiterated his offer to mediate between the sides and said he would continue his efforts to end the war.

He also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres later on Tuesday.