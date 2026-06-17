US court dismisses case against Türkiye's Halkbank

US court dismisses case against Türkiye's Halkbank

ISTANBUL
US court dismisses case against Türkiyes Halkbank

Turkish state-owned lender Halkbank said Wednesday that a U.S. court had approved the dismissal of a long-running criminal case against the bank, bringing years of legal proceedings in the United States to an end.

In a statement disclosed to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Halkbank said the decision was issued following a hearing held on Wednesday at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

"The dismissal of the criminal case against our bank in the United States has been approved by the court," Halkbank said.

"Thus, the criminal case that had been ongoing against our bank in the United States for years has been definitively and finally closed," it added.

The bank welcomed the ruling and said it was beneficial for its investors, customers and employees.

Halkbank also said it would continue its operations in compliance with national and international regulations.

"Our bank, which has served the Turkish economy for 88 years, will continue to operate in a strong, reliable and uninterrupted manner, in full compliance with all national and international regulations, as it has in the past," the statement said.

US,

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