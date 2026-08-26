US country music legend Dolly Parton dies at 80

US country music legend Dolly Parton dies at 80

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US country music legend Dolly Parton dies at 80

 

Dolly Parton, the country music star who rose from grinding poverty in Tennessee to become a rhinestone-studded cultural icon with hits like “Jolene” and “9 to 5,” has died at 80 on Aug. 25.


Parton was more than a singer; she wrote 3,000 songs, acted in major Hollywood films and donated millions of dollars to charities in her home state and beyond.
She was also an accomplished businesswoman, with her interests spanning from her popular Dollywood theme park to cosmetics, pet apparel, baking mixes and even a truck stop.


Parton died after a brief battle with cancer, her third cousin Brent Allen confirmed to AFP.


Parton had recently spoken about unspecified health challenges. Her husband Carl Dean died last year.


A small private funeral service will be held, People magazine said, citing the singer’s representatives.


President Donald Trump ordered flags lowered across the United States, and New York’s Empire State Building was to be lit in pink at 9:25 pm, a nod to Parton’s hit song and movie “9 to 5.”


The news sparked a rare moment of unity in a country often bitterly at odds over Trump’s presidency, the war against Iran and cultural issues.


“May her legacy live on through her songs, the lives she touched, and the countless artists she inspired. There will never, ever be another one like her,” the Grand Ole Opry, America’s temple of country music, said on social media.


Her co-stars from “9 to 5,” which sparked her soundtrack smash when it came out in 1980, expressed shock.


Oscar winner Jane Fonda said she was “devastated” while Lily Tomlin said only: “No words.”


Trump called Parton’s passing a “true loss for millions of people.”


“There has never been anyone like her, and never will,” he posted on his Truth Social network.


Born in 1946 as one of 12 children in rural Tennessee, Parton headed for the country music capital Nashville right after graduating from high school.


By 1967, at age 21, she was among the most recognized figures in American music, having joined Porter Wagoner’s syndicated country music television show that broadcast her voice and face into millions of US homes.


During a prolific career that spanned six decades, Parton penned some 3,000 tunes. Releasing 49 studio albums and more than 100 compilation and collaboration albums, she earned the title of “queen of country music.”


Never one to downplay her striking looks, Parton essentially wrote the book on how a woman can rule the airwaves in a male-dominated industry, ultimately becoming an American treasure with songs covered by everyone from Shania Twain to Sinead O’Connor.


Last year, Parton postponed a series of Las Vegas concerts, citing ongoing health concerns. In May, she canceled them altogether, sparking new fears.

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