Australia’s top music charts ban AI songs

SYDNEY

Madonna’s AI version of ‘Like a Prayer’ topped Australia’s charts.

Music made by artificial intelligence will be banned from Australia’s top charts under new guidelines aimed at protecting “the human nature of artistry,” an industry body said on Aug. 25.



Under new rules in force from Aug. 28, music must be “substantially human made” in order to be eligible for the charts, the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) said.



“Wholly AI-generated tracks will not be eligible for the ARIA Charts,” the group said. It said its charts would exclude songs that use AI “to generate the entirety or the primary portion of the creative elements.” But “recordings that use generative AI in a supporting role remain eligible,” it added.



The move follows growing concern in the music industry over a surge in AI-generated music hitting the airwaves.



In July, a cover of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” soared to the top of the charts in Australia but drew scrutiny after it was revealed to have used AI-generated vocals and drums.



More than one-third of new uploads to Apple Music are entirely created with AI. That month several major music industry organizations unveiled a labeling system for content created with generative AI that they would like to see widely adopted.