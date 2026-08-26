Two centuries on two wheels at Koç Museum

ISTANBUL

The collection ranges from the pedal-free 1818 Johnson Hobby Horse to pioneering models from later periods.

By landing the prestigious “Ward Brothers Collection” from renowned British collectors Daniel and Toby Ward, the Rahmi M. Koç Museum now hosts a 200-year ride through cycling history, featuring landmark bikes built between 1818 and 2012.



The expanded collection traces the development of bicycles chronologically, from early pedal-free wooden models and three-wheelers to iconic British bicycles with large front wheels and modern designs.



The museum also published “From Pedals to Motors,” a 234-page book exploring the evolution of bicycles and motorcycles in its collection. The book examines their development from engineering and design to their cultural impact.



Selen İşyar, deputy general manager of the Rahmi M. Koç Museum, said the museum was established in 1994 in the historic Lengerhane building in Hasköy.



“Last year, we added 23 very special pieces collectively illustrating the historical development of the bicycle to our collection. This expanded the collection and enabled us to present its development chronologically,” İşyar told state-run Anadolu Agency.



She said the museum reorganized the objects, prepared new labels and displayed them in a way that visitors could easily understand.



“We showcase a history spanning from the 1810s to 2012 at our museum in Istanbul, giving visitors the chance to see different models together,” she said.



İşyar noted that bicycles have always held an important place in the museum’s transportation collection.



Describing the bicycle as more than simply a means of transportation, İşyar said it has represented freedom and play since childhood and has continued to evolve alongside society.



“Today, when we think about environmentally friendly solutions and sports activities, the bicycle continues to be part of our lives as a means of transportation,” she said. “Seeing these bicycles here, learning about their history and understanding how they work will be particularly valuable for cycling enthusiasts.”



She added that students visiting the museum after schools reopen will have the opportunity to explore different forms of transportation as well as bicycles that are less commonly seen on Istanbul’s streets today.

From Hobby Horse to Penny Farthing



İşyar highlighted several technically and visually distinctive models in the collection.



The oldest piece is the 1818 “Johnson Hobby Horse,” a wooden bicycle without pedals.



“The user moves forward by pushing their feet against the ground, and this model is considered one of the earliest examples of what we know as the bicycle today,” she said.



The 1869 “Michaux Velociped,” displayed next to it, features pedals and a wider saddle. Another iconic model, the “Penny Farthing,” has a large front wheel and a smaller rear wheel.



“It emerged from the question, ‘Would a larger wheel make it go faster?’ Although technically effective, it was difficult to balance on and was eventually used as an acrobatic bicycle,” İşyar said.



The collection also includes various three-wheeled models, with wheels positioned either side by side or front and back. The differences in wheel size and placement reflect the engineering efforts of the period to achieve greater stability and speed.



The collection, which ranges from the pedal-free 1818 Johnson Hobby Horse to pioneering models from later periods, offers visitors an educational look at major developments in engineering as well as changes in social life and transportation culture.



The 1880 Coventry Rotary, operated using hand levers, was designed in particular to encourage women to ride.



Singer’s comfortable “Ladies’ Tricycle,” produced in 1895 for women, became more widely popular following the interest of Queen Victoria.



The “American Star,” dating to 1889, stands out for shifting the rider’s center of gravity backward to reduce the risk of falling. The model was also famously tested by riding it down the steps of the U.S. Capitol.