Anatolia’s giant pyramids defy the passage of time

MANİSA

Studies indicate that the Bintepeler tumuli were built through extensive planning and sophisticated engineering, rather than simply by piling up soil.

The Bintepeler tumulus field in the western province of Manisa’s Salihli district, known as the “Pyramids of Anatolia,” sheds light on ancient history with its monumental royal tombs and vast necropolis.



Located next to Sardes, the capital of the ancient Lydian Kingdom, the site is considered one of the largest tumulus burial grounds in the world.



Among hundreds of tumuli of various sizes in the area, the most striking is the monumental tomb of King Alyattes, father of the famed Lydian ruler Croesus. Standing about 70 meters high and measuring approximately 300 meters at its base, the tumulus is regarded as the largest known tumulus in the world.



Its enormous scale has drawn comparisons with the pyramids of Egypt. Ancient historian Herodotus also praised the monument in his writings, describing the Alyattes Tumulus as one of the largest monuments built by humans. Its imposing silhouette can still be seen from kilometers away across the Gediz Plain.



Archaeological and geological studies indicate that the Bintepeler tumuli were not created simply by piling up soil. Their construction involved extensive planning and sophisticated engineering.



Different types of soil were deliberately brought from various geographical areas and geological layers to create a stable structure and prevent collapse and erosion. The soils were blended and compacted layer by layer, helping the monumental tombs withstand natural disasters and the passage of thousands of years.

The world’s largest cemetery



Nicholas Cahill, the excavation director of the ancient city of Sardes, said around 125 tombs have survived in the Bintepeler area, while historical evidence indicates that the site once contained about 160. Covering approximately 73 square kilometers, the necropolis is considered the world’s largest cemetery.



“There are three very large tumuli here. The Alyattes Tumulus is the largest tumulus in the world. There is no larger monument anywhere,” Cahill said, noting that the monument is about 70 meters high and 300 meters wide.



He added that Herodotus also mentioned the burial grounds, saying that apart from the monuments of Babylon and Egypt, the largest monument was in Lydia and was the Alyattes Tumulus.



Cahill said studies by Teoman Yalçınkaya, the Turkish representative of the Sardes excavations, suggest that the tumulus was built by a workforce of about 300 people over approximately 15 years.



“Very little machinery was used. About 300 people and a few carts were involved in the construction,” Cahill said, emphasizing that large amounts of water were needed to compact the soil.



He noted that different layers of soil have been identified inside the tumulus, including black soil and sandy soil, indicating that construction teams brought soil from different regions and used the materials in successive layers.



With its vast scale and architectural significance, Bintepeler represents an important part of the cultural heritage not only of Manisa but also of the wider world. Viewed from above, its monumental burial mounds resemble giant pyramids scattered across the plain, preserving evidence of the burial traditions and displays of status associated with Lydian kings and aristocrats.