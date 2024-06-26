US consumer confidence ticks lower in June

WASHINGTON

U.S. consumer confidence edged slightly lower in June amid rising concern about current and future business conditions, according to survey data published on June 25.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 100.4, down from a revised figure of 101.3 last month.

The June index was marginally higher than market expectations, according to Briefing.com, but the decline from May signals ongoing concerns about the health of the world's largest economy heading into the November election.

The board's sub-index measuring current business and labor conditions nonetheless increased in June to 141.5, up from a revised figure of 140.8 in May.

"Consumers expressed mixed feelings this month," Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson said in a statement.

"Their view of the present situation improved slightly overall, driven by an uptick in sentiment about the current labor market, but their assessment of current business conditions cooled," she added.

Most of the decline between May and June was seen among consumers aged between 35 and 54, while younger and older consumers actually saw confidence improve, she said.

"Consumer Confidence edged modestly lower in June, keeping the index within its narrow recent range," Wells Fargo economists Shannon Seery Grein and Jeremiah Kohl wrote in a note to clients.

"The details continue to demonstrate a hesitant, but not overly concerned, consumer," they added.

Consumer confidence in the United States has struggled to recover from a post-pandemic surge in inflation that prompted the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates to a 23-year high.