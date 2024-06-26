US consumer confidence ticks lower in June

US consumer confidence ticks lower in June

WASHINGTON
US consumer confidence ticks lower in June

U.S. consumer confidence edged slightly lower in June amid rising concern about current and future business conditions, according to survey data published on June 25.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 100.4, down from a revised figure of 101.3 last month.

The June index was marginally higher than market expectations, according to Briefing.com, but the decline from May signals ongoing concerns about the health of the world's largest economy heading into the November election.

The board's sub-index measuring current business and labor conditions nonetheless increased in June to 141.5, up from a revised figure of 140.8 in May.

"Consumers expressed mixed feelings this month," Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson said in a statement.

"Their view of the present situation improved slightly overall, driven by an uptick in sentiment about the current labor market, but their assessment of current business conditions cooled," she added.

Most of the decline between May and June was seen among consumers aged between 35 and 54, while younger and older consumers actually saw confidence improve, she said.

"Consumer Confidence edged modestly lower in June, keeping the index within its narrow recent range," Wells Fargo economists Shannon Seery Grein and Jeremiah Kohl wrote in a note to clients.

"The details continue to demonstrate a hesitant, but not overly concerned, consumer," they added.

Consumer confidence in the United States has struggled to recover from a post-pandemic surge in inflation that prompted the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates to a 23-year high.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Founding member Koray Aydın resigns from İYİ Party

Founding member Koray Aydın resigns from İYİ Party
LATEST NEWS

  1. Founding member Koray Aydın resigns from İYİ Party

    Founding member Koray Aydın resigns from İYİ Party

  2. Hundreds of suspects nabbed in nationwide drug ops

    Hundreds of suspects nabbed in nationwide drug ops

  3. Parliament ceremony honors former FM Yaşar Yakış

    Parliament ceremony honors former FM Yaşar Yakış

  4. Ankara expects 'concrete anti-terrorism measures' from NATO allies

    Ankara expects 'concrete anti-terrorism measures' from NATO allies

  5. Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent

    Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent
Recommended
Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent

Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent
Economic confidence index falls in June

Economic confidence index falls in June
Ogilvy adds Turkish company to its global network

Ogilvy adds Turkish company to its global network
Digital advertising soar 118 percent in Türkiye: Report

Digital advertising soar 118 percent in Türkiye: Report
Sri Lankas creditors demand details of debt restructuring deal

Sri Lanka's creditors demand details of debt restructuring deal
All major US banks pass Feds 2024 stress test

All major US banks pass Fed's 2024 'stress test'
Another whistleblower comes forward on Boeing 787 program

Another whistleblower comes forward on Boeing 787 program
WORLD Egypt, UAE prepared for post-wat Gaza security force: Report

Egypt, UAE prepared for post-wat Gaza security force: Report

Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are prepared to participate in a security force which is expected to take charge in the Gaza Strip after the end of the war, according to the Israeli media quoting officials.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent

Central Bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 50 percent

As widely expected, the Central Bank has opted to keep the policy rate, the one-week repo auction rate, stable at 50 percent.

SPORTS Türkiye sets up Austria clash in Euro 2024 last 16

Türkiye sets up Austria clash in Euro 2024 last 16

Türkiye reached the knockout phase at a major tournament for the first time in 16 years with a 2-1 win over 10-man Czech Republic on June 26 night.

﻿