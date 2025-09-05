US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

HOUSTON
US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

The Trump administration is now considering ramping up restrictions on several other delegations that would severely limit their ability to travel outside New York City, a report has said.

Potential travel and other restrictions could soon be imposed on the delegations from Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe and, perhaps surprisingly, Brazil, which has held a traditional place of honor during the high-level leaders gathering at the U.N. General Assembly that begins Sept. 22, according to an internal State Department memo seen by The Associated Press.

The movements of Iranian diplomats are severely limited in New York, but one proposal being floated would bar them from shopping at big, members-only wholesale stores like Costco and Sam’s Club without first receiving the express permission of the State Department.

Such stores have been a favorite of Iranian diplomats posted to and visiting New York because they are able to buy large quantities of products not available in their economically isolated country for relatively cheap prices and send them home.

 US to ease restrictions on Syria

One country that will see fewer restrictions is Syria, whose delegation members have received a waiver from limitations that have been put on their U.N. travel for more than a decade.

That waiver was issued last week, according to the memo, and comes as the Trump administration seeks to build ties following the ouster last year of Syria's president, Bashar al- Assad and integrate the once-pariah nation into the Middle East.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

    YPG fortifies positions in northern Syria: Report

  2. Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

    Election body reinstates CHP congresses in Istanbul districts

  3. US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

    US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

  4. Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

    Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

  5. Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

    Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Recommended
US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe
Syria launches development fund for reconstruction

Syria launches development fund for reconstruction
Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project

Europe prosecutors probe Med cable project
Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices

Gaza City’s high-rises on target amid Israel’s 1st evacuation notices
One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist

One year on, family seeks accountability for slain Turkish activist
Wildfires producing witches brew of air pollution: UN

Wildfires producing 'witches' brew' of air pollution: UN
WORLD US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

US sanctions Palestinian NGOs over ICC probe

The United States has imposed sanctions on three leading Palestinian NGOs, accusing them of supporting International Criminal Court (ICC) efforts to prosecute Israeli nationals.
ECONOMY FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

FedEx inaugurates new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world’s largest express transportation companies, officially inaugurated its new global air transit facility at Istanbul Airport on Sept. 4.
SPORTS Turkish national teams seek more success

Turkish national teams seek more success

Three Turkish national teams will be in action this weekend, seeking more glory on the global stage.  
﻿