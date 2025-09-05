US considers limits against Iranians during UN meeting: Report

HOUSTON

The Trump administration is now considering ramping up restrictions on several other delegations that would severely limit their ability to travel outside New York City, a report has said.

Potential travel and other restrictions could soon be imposed on the delegations from Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe and, perhaps surprisingly, Brazil, which has held a traditional place of honor during the high-level leaders gathering at the U.N. General Assembly that begins Sept. 22, according to an internal State Department memo seen by The Associated Press.

The movements of Iranian diplomats are severely limited in New York, but one proposal being floated would bar them from shopping at big, members-only wholesale stores like Costco and Sam’s Club without first receiving the express permission of the State Department.

Such stores have been a favorite of Iranian diplomats posted to and visiting New York because they are able to buy large quantities of products not available in their economically isolated country for relatively cheap prices and send them home.

US to ease restrictions on Syria

One country that will see fewer restrictions is Syria, whose delegation members have received a waiver from limitations that have been put on their U.N. travel for more than a decade.

That waiver was issued last week, according to the memo, and comes as the Trump administration seeks to build ties following the ouster last year of Syria's president, Bashar al- Assad and integrate the once-pariah nation into the Middle East.