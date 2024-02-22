US conducts more strikes on Huthi missiles

SANAA

American forces launched "self-defense strikes" Wednesday against Huthi missiles and launch positions in rebel-controlled Yemen that posed threats to commercial shipping and naval forces in the Red Sea, the U.S. military said.

The Iran-backed Huthis, who control much of war-torn Yemen, have been harassing the vital shipping lane since November in a campaign they say is in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war.

Before dawn Wednesday Sanaa time, "U.S. Central Command forces conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile Huthi anti-ship cruise missiles and one mobile anti-ship ballistic missile launcher that were prepared to launch towards the Red Sea," CENTCOM said in a statement on social media platform X.

The military said it also shot down a "one-way attack unmanned aircraft system."

"CENTCOM forces identified the missiles, launchers and UAS originating from Huthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region," CENTCOM said.

On Tuesday the Pentagon said a U.S. drone crashed off the coast of Yemen after apparently being struck by a missile fired by Huthi rebels.

The Red Sea attacks have raised insurance premiums for shipping companies, forcing many to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route that normally carries about 12 percent of global maritime trade.