US claims free passage through Panama Canal

WASHINGTON
Cargo containers sit stacked as cranes load and unload containers from cargo ships at the Cristobal port, operated by the Panama Ports Company, in Colon, Tuesday, Panama, Feb. 4, 2025.

The United States said on Feb. 5 that its government vessels would sail for free through the Panama Canal following heavy pressure from President Donald Trump, but authorities at the waterway swiftly issued a denial.

"U.S. government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charge fees, saving the U.S. government millions of dollars a year," the State Department said in a post on social media platform X.

It was the first public announcement of promises hinted at by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that Panama offered concessions during his talks on Feb. 2.

The Panama Canal Authority, the agency that runs the vital link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, said no agreement had been reached.

"The Panama Canal Authority, which is empowered to set tolls and other fees for transiting the canal, reports that it has not made any adjustments to them," the agency said in a statement.

It said it was still ready to hold a dialogue with U.S. authorities.

Rubio said he had told Panama that it was unfair for the U.S. to be in a position to defend the vital waterway and also to be charged for its use.

U.S. government vessels, which would be primarily from the navy, make up a small portion of the ships that go through the canal.

Aircraft carriers are too large to sail through the canal and must make the far longer journey around South America through the Strait of Magellan.

The United States and Panama are scheduled to hold new talks today to discuss the canal.

