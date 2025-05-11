US, China agree to establish 'consultation mechanism' on trade

BEIJING

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on May 11 that Beijing and Washington had agreed during weekend talks in Geneva to create a "consultation mechanism," as they strive to de-escalate trade tensions.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva, He said that the closed-door discussions with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer resulted in agreement on "establishing a consultation mechanism."

China's international trade representative Li Chenggang explained the mechanism would enable "regular and irregular communications related to trade and commercial issues."