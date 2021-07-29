US beat Turkey 3-2 in women's volleyball group clash

TOKYO

U.S. secured a 3-2 win against Turkey in Tokyo Olympics women's volleyball group clash on July 29.

U.S. won first two sets with a good start to the game at Ariake Arena.

Turkey overcame the 2-0 deficit, but their efforts were not enough to complete the comeback. The U.S. sealed the win with the sets of 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 20-25 and 15-12.

Turkey, which recorded two losses and one win in first three games in Pool B, will take on Argentina on Saturday.

Having won all three games, the US will face the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the next fixture.