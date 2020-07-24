US accuses Russia of firing anti-satellite weapon in space

  • July 24 2020 09:31:27

US accuses Russia of firing anti-satellite weapon in space

WASHINGTON – Agence France-Presse
US accuses Russia of firing anti-satellite weapon in space

The United States accused Russia on July 23 of test-firing an anti-satellite weapon in space, warning that the threat against Washington's systems was "real, serious and increasing."            

U.S. Space Command "has evidence" that Moscow "conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon" on July 15, it said in a statement.

"Last week's test is another example that the threats to U.S. and Allied space systems are real, serious and increasing," the statement continued.

"Clearly this is unacceptable," tweeted U.S. nuclear disarmament negotiator Marshall Billingslea, adding that it would be a "major issue" discussed next week in Vienna, where he is in talks on a successor to the New START treaty.

The treaty caps the nuclear warheads of the US and Russia - the two Cold War-era superpowers.

On July 23, President Donald Trump told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that he hopes to avoid an "expensive" arms race with Russia and China.

The system used to conduct last week's test is the same one that Space Command raised concerns about earlier this year, when it maneuvered near a U.S. government satellite, said General Jay Raymond, head of U.S. Space Command.

"This is further evidence of Russia's continuing efforts to develop and test space-based systems, and consistent with the Kremlin's published military doctrine to employ weapons that hold US and allied space assets at risk," Raymond said in a statement.        

It is the latest example of Russian satellites behaving in a manner "inconsistent with their stated mission," the Space Command statement added.

"This event highlights Russia's hypocritical advocacy of outer space arms control," said Christopher Ford, a U.S. assistant secretary of state for arms control.          

The statement also came as China launched a rover to Mars on July 23, a journey coinciding with a similar U.S. mission as the powers take their rivalry into deep space.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia ready for first Muslim prayer after years

    Hagia Sophia ready for first Muslim prayer after years

  2. MHP leader calls on gov’t to 'evaluate' withdrawing from Istanbul Convention

    MHP leader calls on gov’t to 'evaluate' withdrawing from Istanbul Convention

  3. Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

    Turkey slams France’s sanction threats about East Med

  4. Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses

    Virus fear skyrockets daily rental prices of summerhouses

  5. Ottoman monument in Hungary receives 2 global awards

    Ottoman monument in Hungary receives 2 global awards
Recommended
WHO sees intense transmission of virus in relatively few countries

WHO sees 'intense transmission' of virus in relatively few countries
China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat

China tells US to close consulate in Chengdu in growing spat
US fighter jets near Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace: Pilot

US fighter jets near Iranian passenger plane over Syrian airspace: Pilot
Two Mideast countries, world’s top virus rates per population

Two Mideast countries, world’s top virus rates per population

Trump announces surge of federal agents to crime-plagued US cities

Trump announces 'surge of federal agents to crime-plagued' US cities
China launches Mars probe in space race with US

China launches Mars probe in space race with US
WORLD WHO sees intense transmission of virus in relatively few countries

WHO sees 'intense transmission' of virus in relatively few countries

The World Health Organization is seeing intense transmission of the coronavirus in relatively few countries, its chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on July 23.
ECONOMY 4.5 mln foreign tourists visit Turkey in H1 amid pandemic

4.5 mln foreign tourists visit Turkey in H1 amid pandemic

Turkey saw 4.5 million foreign visitors in the first half of 2020, the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry said on July 24.
SPORTS UEFA to cut Fenerbahçes European revenues

UEFA to cut Fenerbahçe's European revenues

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe has been fined €2 million ($2.3 million) by European football's governing body UEFA on July 22 for violating Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.