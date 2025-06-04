Ünye Castle welcomes visitors after restoration

ORDU

Ünye Castle, one of the most significant historical landmarks on the Black Sea coast that has survived to the present day due to its structure, is now open to visitors following recently completed restoration works.

The castle, built atop a steep rock mass by Mithridates VI, King of Pontus, underwent restoration initiated in 2018 by the Ordu Governor’s Investment Monitoring and Coordination Directorate (YİKOB) and the Ünye Municipality.

As part of the project, wooden stairways and observation terraces were added to facilitate access to the site. A rail system was also installed to allow visitors to descend into the hidden tunnel inside the castle.

Common-use areas were created for visitors, and the castle, with its historical background and newly restored features, has started contributing to local tourism.

Uğur Toparlak, the Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the restoration of Ünye Castle, one of the city’s important cultural and historical heritage sites, was completed recently.

Toparlak said the most significant part of the work focused on the hidden tunnel, noting that a rail system had been implemented to enable access.

A hub for adventure seekers

Toparlak emphasized that Ünye Castle is now an important destination for adventure enthusiasts, adding that landscaping and walking paths had also been constructed.

He stated that the castle is expected to make a substantial contribution to tourism in Ordu and added, “One of the two tunnels inside the castle has been cleared. A rail system was installed within the cleaned tunnel. This place has become a hub for adventure lovers. It is a must-see for those who seek excitement.”

Ünye Mayor Hüseyin Tavlı stated that a rail system had been implemented for the first time in Türkiye to access the tunnels inside the castle, making it easier for visitors to explore these underground sections.

Explaining that the rail system reaches the deepest point of the tunnel, Tavlı said, “We descended easily to the deepest point of the tunnel using the rail system. This convenience also allows visitors to explore the castle more thoroughly, gaining insight into how people in the past worshipped according to the religious rituals of the time, and how they managed their water needs through the structures built here.”