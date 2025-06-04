Ünye Castle welcomes visitors after restoration

Ünye Castle welcomes visitors after restoration

ORDU
Ünye Castle welcomes visitors after restoration

Ünye Castle, one of the most significant historical landmarks on the Black Sea coast that has survived to the present day due to its structure, is now open to visitors following recently completed restoration works.

The castle, built atop a steep rock mass by Mithridates VI, King of Pontus, underwent restoration initiated in 2018 by the Ordu Governor’s Investment Monitoring and Coordination Directorate (YİKOB) and the Ünye Municipality.

As part of the project, wooden stairways and observation terraces were added to facilitate access to the site. A rail system was also installed to allow visitors to descend into the hidden tunnel inside the castle.

Common-use areas were created for visitors, and the castle, with its historical background and newly restored features, has started contributing to local tourism.

Uğur Toparlak, the Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism, told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the restoration of Ünye Castle, one of the city’s important cultural and historical heritage sites, was completed recently.

Toparlak said the most significant part of the work focused on the hidden tunnel, noting that a rail system had been implemented to enable access.

A hub for adventure seekers

Toparlak emphasized that Ünye Castle is now an important destination for adventure enthusiasts, adding that landscaping and walking paths had also been constructed.

He stated that the castle is expected to make a substantial contribution to tourism in Ordu and added, “One of the two tunnels inside the castle has been cleared. A rail system was installed within the cleaned tunnel. This place has become a hub for adventure lovers. It is a must-see for those who seek excitement.”

Ünye Mayor Hüseyin Tavlı stated that a rail system had been implemented for the first time in Türkiye to access the tunnels inside the castle, making it easier for visitors to explore these underground sections.

Explaining that the rail system reaches the deepest point of the tunnel, Tavlı said, “We descended easily to the deepest point of the tunnel using the rail system. This convenience also allows visitors to explore the castle more thoroughly, gaining insight into how people in the past worshipped according to the religious rituals of the time, and how they managed their water needs through the structures built here.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

    Türkiye enacts penal reform allowing mass inmate release

  2. 'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

    'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

  3. Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

    Erdoğan discusses regional issues with Iranian leader

  4. İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

    İzmir strike ends as union, municipality reach wage deal

  5. Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler

    Türkiye taking steps to increase Syria’s defense capacity: Güler
Recommended
‘Russian Hamlet’ staged at Istanbul Opera Ballet Festival

‘Russian Hamlet’ staged at Istanbul Opera Ballet Festival
Swiss glacier collapse could cost huge sums

Swiss glacier collapse could cost huge sums
Mount Nemrut favorite spot for paragliders

Mount Nemrut favorite spot for paragliders
Switzerland returns 7 more historical artifacts to Türkiye

Switzerland returns 7 more historical artifacts to Türkiye
Perseverance snaps selfie with Martian dust devil

Perseverance snaps selfie with Martian dust devil
Int’l Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival kicks off

Int’l Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival kicks off
WORLD Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9

'Russia ready to begin prisoner swap with Ukraine on June 7-9'

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Wednesday said Moscow is ready to conduct a prisoner exchange with Ukraine, which was agreed upon during direct peace talks in Istanbul earlier this week, on June 7-9.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s monetary policy ‘bears fruits’: OECD economist

Türkiye’s restrictive monetary policy is "bearing fruit" in the country's struggle against inflation, a chief economist at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has remarked, emphasizing the importance of maintaining both monetary and fiscal policies.
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿